Microplate Readers Market Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2017-2027

The microplate reader is a laboratory instrument designed to detect and process biological, chemical or physical reactions for experimental purpose. It is useful in the quantification of proteins, gene expression, and to test biochemical reactions. Microplate readers mostly used for research purpose in drug discovery, bioassay and manufacturing purposes. It analyzes multiple samples in parallel by using different well formats which are involved with traditional measurements. Recent advances in technology made it possible to make the interactive user interface to include data acquisition from microplate reader. They can be either semi-automatic or automatic, whose working is almost same. It works on the principle of absorbance, fluorescence, and luminescence. The basic technique in microplate reader is a measurement of absorbed light by the different compound. Microplate readers are typically used on a large number of sample for intensity measurements and also for minuscule volume sample.

Microplate Readers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Changing the focus of biotech companies and research institutes is burgeoning the growth of the microplate readers market. The recent advancements are the microplate reader made it possible to generate more flexible and reliable results compared to the traditional measurements shifting the focus of researcher towards the microplate readers. And automation in the microplate reader market also made it possible to remove hurdles faced by the traditional measurements. As assays and detection technologies have advanced in microplate format than the past, which is space-saving. Microplate reader is user-friendly and multimodal (or multi-detection) that allow researchers to perform multiple assay types in one instrument. All these factors are contributing to the robust growth of the microplate readers market.

Due to the high sophistications of alternatives available in the market, the acceptance of the microplate reader is decreasing in few segments which act as restraints in the growth of the market.

Microplate Readers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Well System

96-well

384

1536

Segmentation based on Type

Single-mode readers

Multimode Readers

Segmentation based on End User

Biotechnological Companies

Research Institutes

Contract Research organization’s

Research organization’s

Health Centres

Microplate Readers Market: Market Overview

The microplate readers market is very integral and established market which is continuously evolving with more advancements in the technology. Microplate readers are gaining greater functionality, flexibility, speed and throughput due to increased usage among the different domains. The range of microplate readers depends on varying capabilities and functionalities. The market is witnessed the continuous demand of microplate readers due to the growing need for the users. Because of this reason, the companies are mainly focusing on R&D in attain high market share. The future of microplate reader market is expected with double CAGR during the forecast period.

Microplate Readers Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global microplate readers market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. North America is dominating in the global microplate reader market due to the strong presence of key players in these regions. Mainly the US occupies the significant share in North America due to the high acceptance of microplate readers. It followed by the Europe and Asia-pacific regions. A paradigm shift towards increasing automation of laboratories is driving the growth in these two regions. The growth in the Middle East and Africa is low when compared to the developing countries.

Microplate Readers Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the microplate reader market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioTek Molecular Devices, LLC BMG LABTECH GmbH Instruments, Inc. PerkinElmer Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Tecan Trading AG. The companies are mainly focusing on the strong line of distribution channels and marketing to increase the acceptance of microplate readers.

