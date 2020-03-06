Microneedling Devices Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Microneedling Devices Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global micro-needling devices market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The global market of micro-needling devices is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic hyperpigmentation, the skin infectious disease etc. The high cost of the other surgical procedure such as plastic surgery can upsurge the market growth of micro-needling devices propositionally. Changes in lifestyle will increase the incidence of skin related diseases which will ultimately enhance the growth of the global micro-needling devices market.

The home treatment, lack of experience in using these advanced technology act as a restraint to the market. Besides that lack of awareness of people regarding the skin treatment and the side effects of the treatment such as swelling, redness or pinkness or mild to moderate sunburn will hamper the growth of this market.

The micro-needling devices market is classified on the basis of product type, needle material and end user.

Global Micro-needling Devices Market is segmented, by Product Type-

Derma-stamp

Dermapen

Dermarollers

Global Microneedling Devices Market is segmented, by Needle Material-

Silicon Microneedle Silicon Hollow Microneedle Solid Microneedle

Metal Microneedle Hollow Metal Microneedle Solid Metal Microneedle

Glass Hollow Microneedle

Global Microneedling Devices Market is segmented, by End User-

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

The increasing investment by the hospital facilities and government for better healthcare is expected to drive the market. The companies are engrossed in introducing the products with innovative technology. The microneedling devices market is classified by product type, by needle material and end user. In terms of product type the global microneedling devices market is segmented into derma-stamp, dermapen and dermarollers. There are a variety of microneedling devices are available in the market depending on needle size, dermaroller etc. By needle material, microneedling devices market is classified as Silicon Microneedle, metal microneedle and glass hollow microneedle. The silicon microneedles are further divided into silicon hollow microneedle and solid microneedle. The Metal microneedles are further divided into Hollow Metal Microneedle and Solid Metal Microneedle. By end user, microneedling devices market is classified as hospitals, dermatology clinics and others. Among all end user, hospitals are expected to gain maximum value share over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, microneedling devices market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the micro-needling devices market due to the advent of new technologies and favorable reimbursement scenario for laser treatment in this region. The Europe is also contributing the moderate shares to the market due to the advanced medical facilities and easy availability of the micro-needling devices in the market. APAC is the most lucrative market for the micro-needling devices due to increasing trend of being slim and toned and developing cosmetic industry in the region is expected to show a robust growth to the global micro-needling devices market. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global micro-needling devices market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global micro-needling devices market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Some of the key players of micro-needling devices market globally are Dermapen, Dermaroller GmbH, MDPen Fractional Microdermal Needling, DermaConcepts, ConceptSkincare, Ramboll Environ, Inc., Edge Systems LLC., Weyergans High Care, BOMTECH ELECTRONICS CO., Ltd. and others. The global micro-needling devices market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.

