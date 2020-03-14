Microgrid Monitoring Market To Boost Rapidly Due To Increasing Demand For Secure Power Supply And Increase In Grid Installations Globally Till 2023

Global microgrid monitoring market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for secure power supply and increase in grid installations globally. The global microgrid monitoring market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the rise in renewable energy generation. According to IEA, renewable electricity is set to grow 40% globally by 2022. A further 920 GW of renewable capacity would be installed by 2022 which would drive the microgrid monitoring market globally.

Microgrid monitoring refers to monitoring of all electrical equipment controls, and operations in real time. It also consists of products that are engineered, configured, and standardized with essential auxiliary equipment. It helps in improving the reliability of power supply and aids in energy conservation. Increase in the installation of grids and increase in demand for electricity from cleaner energy sources have led to rise in demand for microgrid monitoring. According to the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), investment in clean technologies reached USD 138.2 billion in 2018 which has increased the demand for electricity. This would drive the microgrid monitoring market.

Competitive Dashboard

General Electric (US), Exelon Corporation (US), Power Analytics Corporation (US), Homer Energy (US),SEL (US), S&C Electric Company (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Enercon (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider SE (France), Caterpillar, Inc. (US), and Eaton (Ireland).

Segmental Overview

By Type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

By Product

Hardware

Software

By Application

Utilities

Institutions & Campuses

Commercial & Industrial

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global microgrid monitoring market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the increase in grid installations and rise in electricity generation from renewable sources. Over the years, China has become a strategic center for the development of microgrid monitoring systems. This is projected to boost demand for microgrid monitoring systems in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

