Microgrid Market by Growth Factors Analysis and Current Trends to 2024

Global Microgrid market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the Microgrid market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details are related to Microgrid market’s essential market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of the industries’ major manufacturers and supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present Microgrid market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast global market’s development in the coming years.

ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.

The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology.

Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.

There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Microgrid market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 26300 million by 2024, from US$ 11400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Microgrid business

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: ABB, GE, Echelon, S&C Electric Co, Siemens, General Microgrids, Microgrid Solar, Raytheon, Sunverge Energy, Toshiba, NEC, Aquion Energy, EnStorage, SGCC, Moixa, EnSync, Ampard, Green Energy Corp, Growing Energy Labs Inc, HOMER Energy and Spirae, Inc..

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Microgrids (Fiber-optic Cable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Microgrid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Microgrid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Microgrid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microgrid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microgrid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Microgrid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

