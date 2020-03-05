Microencapsulation Market to Grow USD 13,876.57 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.00%

The global microencapsulation market is expected to grow from USD 6,276.57 million 2017 to USD 13,876.57 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.00%.

On the basis of core material, the global microencapsulation market is studied across Agricultural Inputs, Food Additives, Fragrances, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs, and Phase Change Materials.

On the basis of shell material, the global microencapsulation market is studied across Carbohydrates, Gums & Resins, Lipids, Polymers, and Proteins.

On the basis of technology, the global microencapsulation market is studied across Dripping, Emulsion Technologies, and Spray Technologies.

On the basis of application, the global microencapsulation market is studied across Agrochemicals, Construction, Energy, Defense & Paper, Food & Beverages, Household & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, and Textile.

On the basis of geography, the global microencapsulation market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Arcade Beauty: The potential growing player for the global microencapsulation market”

The key players profiled in the global microencapsulation market are Arcade Beauty, BASF SE, Balchem Corporation, Encapsys LLC., Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Koehler Innovative Solutions, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lycored Corp., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Symrise AG, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global microencapsulation market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global microencapsulation market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global microencapsulation market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global microencapsulation market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global microencapsulation market.

