Microcrystalline Wax Market to grow at a 3.7% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 1060 Million by 2025

Microcrystalline wax is a refined mixture of solid, saturated hydrocarbons, mainly branched paraffin, obtained from petroleum. Microcrystalline wax is a refined mixture of solid, saturated hydrocarbons, mainly branched paraffin, obtained from petroleum. Microcrystalline wax has many types according to different melting point. Commonly, microcrystalline wax is applied in rubber industry, explosive industry, cosmetic and pharmaceutical, food industry, resin industry, electronics industry and others.

In 2015, amount of microcrystalline wax applied in rubber industry took 24.39%. Cosmetic and pharmaceutical used microcrystalline wax took 13.75% and explosive industry used 12.97% of global microcrystalline wax. Microcrystalline wax used in food industry took 10.48%. In resin industry, microcrystalline wax consumed amount took 14.38% of total.

Global Microcrystalline Wax market size will increase to 1060 Million US$ by 2025, from 790 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microcrystalline Wax.

Strahl & Pitsch

Sonneborn

Sasol

Paramelt

Shell

International Group (IGI)

Frank B. Ross

Lanxess

Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical

Huatai Chemical

Kahl Wax

Industrial Raw Materials (IRM)

Taiwan Wax

Hase Petroleum Wax

Nippon Seiro

Blended Waxe (BWI)

Senlin Laye

Henghong

Dongnam Petrochemicals

75#

85#

90#

Others

Rubber industry

Explosive industry

Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical

Food industry

Resin industry

Electronics industry

Others

To analyze and research the global Microcrystalline Wax capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Microcrystalline Wax manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

