Microbiome Therapeutics Market Outlook Demand, Share Analysis And Assessment 2017–2027

Microbiome refers to the collection or community of microbes. Microbial community that presented in our body has major impact on the body functions from digestion to immune conditions. Millions of microbes are present in our digestive tract, oral cavity, respiratory mucosa, skin and other parts of the body. In recent years, research on microbiome increased over the years to know benefits associated with microbes on the host. In microbiome therapeutics probiotics, prebiotics and synbiotics play a vital role in diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various disease conditions. Probiotics are microorganisms such as bacteria, yeasts that provide health benefits when they consumed. Prebiotics are non-digestible carbohydrate that helps in growth of microbes that are present in the body. The combination of probiotics and prebiotics called as Synbiotics. However, till date, there was no microbiome related product in the market that was approved by U.S. FDA to treat any specific indication. The most beneficial factor for microbiome therapeutics is they didn’t cause any side effects unlike the drug molecules as they already reside in the body. Hence, they are gaining traction from many small and big companies to explore its benefits on various disease indications like prevention of oral biofilm, Crohn’s disease, Irritable bowel syndrome conditions that don’t have any proper treatment.

Vedanta Biosciences, a startup working on Clostridium strains (VE-202) to treat IBD and Crohn’s disease conditions. In January 2015, Johnson and Johnson signed the license agreement with Vedanta Biosciences to acquire rights for the investigational drug to treat IBD conditions. Synologic involved in the development of medicines from microbiome platform collaborated with AbbVie to develop the drug for inflammatory bowel disease.

Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major drivers for microbiome therapeutics market are raise in digestive related disorders, increase in drug-related side effects, helpful in the treatment of disease conditions that don’t have treatments, non-immunogenic and can be used as dietary supplements to improve overall health. Barriers for the microbiome therapeutics market is they are expensive due to its complex process to develop and extract the bacteria in the laboratory. In addition to the aforementioned factors, microbiomes are heat sensitive, and lack of proper regulations are hindering the growth of this market.

Microbiome Therapeutics Market Market: Segmentation

The global microbiome therapeutics market is classified on the basis of product, distribution channel, application area and geography.

Based on product type, the microbiome therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Synbiotics

Based on distribution channel, the microbiome therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug stores

Retail Pharmacies

Super and Hypermarkets

E-commerce stores

Based on application area, the microbiome therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Digestive Health

Respiratory Health

Oral Health

Immune conditions

Others

Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Overview

In microbiome therapeutics, start-ups are actively working on various disease conditions to develop medicines from microbiome technology platform. Bigger players are interested in inorganic growth by acquisitions, purchasing license agreements or by collaborating with them. In addition to that, government bodies are also actively funding research to various organizations to promote the research on microbiome therapeutics. In May 2016, U.S. federal government announced US$ 121 Mn for Microbiome Initiative, to provide and coordinate funds for microbiome research. Probiotics are expected to have the highest market share over the forecast period due to increase in research on probiotic strains. In the application area, digestive health is projected to have highest market share when compared with other application areas this is mainly attributes to the availability of many products that can treat gastrointestinal conditions.

Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

Microbiome Therapeutics Market is classified into seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America occupies the significant market share in microbiome therapeutics market due to increasing consumption of dietary supplements and followed by Europe region due to less stringent regulations to market probiotic products into this region when compared with other regions. Japan also accounts to have higher market share next to Europe and North America for probiotics as they are commonly present in various food beverages.

Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Players

Some of the players in the microbiome therapeutics market Johnson and Johnson, AB-Biotics, Vedanta Biosciences, AbbVie Inc., Dannon, Yakult, Bayer, Ganeden, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Inc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

