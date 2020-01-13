Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis with Expected Growth during Forecast Period 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

StatOil

Titan Oil Recovery

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

ConocoPhillips

DuPont

Genome Prairie

Chemiphase

CNPC

Gulf Energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ground Method

Reservoir Method

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore Oilfield

Offshore Oilfield

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Ground Method

1.4.3 Reservoir Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Onshore Oilfield

1.5.3 Offshore Oilfield

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size

2.2 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 StatOil

12.1.1 StatOil Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

12.1.4 StatOil Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 StatOil Recent Development

12.2 Titan Oil Recovery

12.2.1 Titan Oil Recovery Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

12.2.4 Titan Oil Recovery Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Titan Oil Recovery Recent Development

12.3 Royal Dutch Shell

12.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

12.3.4 Royal Dutch Shell Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development

12.4 BP

12.4.1 BP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

12.4.4 BP Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BP Recent Development

12.5 ConocoPhillips

12.5.1 ConocoPhillips Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

12.5.4 ConocoPhillips Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

12.6 DuPont

12.6.1 DuPont Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

12.6.4 DuPont Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.7 Genome Prairie

12.7.1 Genome Prairie Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

12.7.4 Genome Prairie Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Genome Prairie Recent Development

12.8 Chemiphase

12.8.1 Chemiphase Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

12.8.4 Chemiphase Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Chemiphase Recent Development

……Continued

