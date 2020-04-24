Microbial Coagulants Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Microbial Coagulants Market: Market Outlook Microbial coagulants are derived typically from the Rhizomucor miehei, are fermentation-produced chymosin from either fungi or yeast. They are an organic, non-GMO, non-animal product and has Kosher and halal certification by recognized certifying authorities in various regions and countries. The microbial coagulants are produced by controlled fermentation of Rhizomucor miehei or pusillus, used in the food industry predominantly for cheese production.

Microbial coagulants produce optimal taste profiles, which are comparable to traditional flavors produced using animal rennet, with the texture of long-ripened cheese. The cheese produced from microbial coagulants is also free of bitter off-notes throughout its shelf life. Microbial coagulant, presently, is produced by a limited number of manufacturers around the globe.

Microbial Coagulants Market: Dynamics Cheese manufacturers face multiple challenges in terms of quality requirements, taste, texture, pressure to optimize whey value and sliceability. Another restrain for manufacturers is the need to produce cheese in an environment-friendly, efficient and sustainable way. Microbial coagulants offer an ideal solution in meeting these requirements.

With increasing concerns about animal welfare, microbial coagulants are preferred over calf rennet, which is derived from the stomachs of ruminants. Since increasing consumers are shifting towards a vegetarian diet, the demand for microbial coagulants is expected to increase, owing to the non-animal origin of the product.

Lack of consumer awareness and misinformation are among the key challenges in the microbial coagulants market. With limited expertise and know-how and a few manufacturers engaged in the production of microbial coagulants, the market is pegged to be in the initial phase.

Microbial Coagulants Market: Segmentation Segmentation of the microbial coagulants starch market on the basis of form:Dry, Liquid, Segmentation of the microbial coagulants starch market on the basis of source:Rhizomucor Miehei, Cryphonectria Parasitica, Mucor Pusillus, Segmentation of the microbial coagulants starch market on the basis of end use:Cheese, Ice Cream & Dessert, Yogurt, Whey, Segmentation of the microbial coagulants starch market on the basis of distribution:Wholesale, Online retailers, Supermarkets, Specialty stores

Global Microbial Coagulants Market: Market Participants DSM, Sacco System, DuPont Inc., Chr. Hansen, CSK Food Enrichment and Meito Sangyo Co. Ltd. are some of the key players in the global microbial coagulants market.

Global Microbial Coagulants Market: Key Developments Fromase, by DSM, is a new product range of microbial coagulants with Fromase XL BF, Fromase XLG products available from the fungus Rhizomucor miehei. These products are suitable for all cheese types and among the superior microbial coagulants available in the market.

Most of the manufacturers are providing microbial coagulants that are sodium benzoate-free since sodium benzoate produces the carcinogen benzene on reacting with ascorbic acid.

With increasing expenditure in research and development, new, innovative and efficient techniques are being developed for the production of cheese using microbial coagulants.

Global Microbial Coagulants Market: Opportunities for Market Participants Microbial coagulants are predominantly used in the production of cheese and since European countries and the U.S. are prominent consumers of cheese, the demand for microbial coagulants in these parts of the world is likely to witness significant growth. France, followed by Iceland and Finland, is a noteworthy consumer of cheese and thus, the microbial coagulants markets in these regions are also projected to witness strong growth in the coming years.

Asian countries are emerging markets for cheese, due to the adaptation of Western Culture in these countries. This represents a lucrative opportunity for regional and small manufacturers of cheese in these countries, which in turn is slated to surge the demand for microbial coagulants.

