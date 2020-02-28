Microalgae Market Key Drivers & On-Going Trends 2019 – 2024:DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group

Microalgae Market report provides (Five Forces Forecast 2019-2024) in-intensity insight of the Microalgae industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. The Microalgae Market report also offers extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, CBN, Green-A, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER) which delivers the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors such as capacity, production, price, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume & revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

Precipitate of Microalgae Market: Microphytes or microalgae are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems living in both the water column and sediment. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. Depending on the species, their sizes can range from a few micrometers (µm) to a few hundreds of micrometers. Unlike higher plants, microalgae do not have roots, stems, or leaves.

Spirulina

Chlorella

Arthrospira

Tetraselmis

Others

Food

Feed (For Bivalves

For Shrimp

For Marine fish larvae

For zooplankton)

Pharmaceuticals

Biofuels

The global Microalgae industry mainly concentrates in USA, Europe, China and Japan. The global leading players in this market are DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, CBN, Green-A, Parry, Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Microalgae industry is not only begin to transit to Microalgae products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Microalgae is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 3790 million US$ in 2024, from 3090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Microalgae in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

