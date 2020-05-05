Research Report on “Microalgae DHA Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption 2027”.

The demand in the global “Microalgae DHA Market ” has been carefully gauged and analyzed as per different products and services and their adoption rate across various geographies, end-user trend, annual revenue, number of units launched, and other vital factors. Using this market intelligence study of the market demand, players have been expected to set the tone for a valuable growth in the said industry. Information about various segments of the “Microalgae DHA Market ” has also been provided in a snapshot added to the comprehensive executive summary provided in the publication. The market overview section of the publication exposes some of the critical dynamics, including opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers.

Algae oil is rich in omega-3 PUFAs (polyunsaturated fatty acids), particularly DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). DHA is an essential component of the brain and crucial fatty acid among the omega-3 PUFAs. DHA plays an important role in the development of brain in infants, which became more popular following research findings that many formula-fed infants have lower levels of DHA and ARA (arachadonic acid) as compared to breast-fed infants. The global microalgae DHA market is expected to register significant CAGR, attributed to health consciousness of consumers, advantages of microalgae DHA over fish oil DHA, and high demand for infant formulae over the forecast period.

Global Microalgae DHA Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global microalgae DHA market is driven by growing demand for DHA in infant formula and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Advantages of microalgae oil market over fish oil, most demanded in DHA market such as greater shelf-life i.e. high oxidative stability and pleasant odor and taste are fueling the global microalgae DHA market. Macroeconomic factors such as rapid rate of urbanization, increasing per capita income, changing lifestyle, and growing economy driving the global microalgae DHA market. Microalgae oil manufacturers are not able to charge at competitive prices compared to alternative poly unsaturated fatty acid sources due to high production cost, particularly DHA and eicospentaenoic acid from fish oil. This, in turn, leads to restraining the global microalgae DHA market. Manufacturers of DHA market are investing in research and development and trying to differentiate their products portfolio which is trending the global microalgae DHA market. The company operates in the microalgae DHA market can increase its share through collaboration with domestic players and forward integration in the market.

Global Microalgae DHA Market Segmentation:

The global microalgae DHA market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, end-user, and region. Based on distribution channel, the global microalgae DHA market segmented as convenient stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, e-Commerce, and individual stores. Among which, hypermarkets/supermarket, segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share whereas, e-Commerce segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global microalgae DHA market, attributed to increasing adoption of e-Commerce across the globe. On the basis of end-user, the global microalgae DHA market is segmented as consumers, food manufacturers, nutraceutical manufacturers, cosmetics manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and animal feed manufacturers, wherein pharmaceutical manufacturers segment have significant revenue share, whereas, nutraceutical manufacturers segment is expected to register significant CAGR, over the forecast period.

Global Microalgae DHA Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global microalgae DHA market is split into seven regions including Asia-Pacific except Japan, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific except Japan is expected to dominate the global microalgae DHA market with relatively high growth rate, attributed to rapidly growing population, rapid rate of urbanization, and changing lifestyle of consumers across the region. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific except Japan and is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in microalgae DHA market, owing to high demand for DHA across the region. Europe also accounts for significant value share in the global microalgae DHA market, but growth of microalgae DHA market is limited due to embedded fish oil alternatives in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global microalgae DHA market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, growing demand for infant formulae containing DHA across the globe being a counterfeiting factor.

Global Microalgae DHA Market Player:

Few players in the global microalgae DHA market include Goerlich Pharma GmbH, Nordic Naturals, Inc., InovoBiologic Inc., Source Omega LLC, The 3rd Opinion Inc., Deva Nutrition LLC, Cellana Inc., Xiamen Huison Biotech Co., Ltd, Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd., Wuhan Bioco Sci. & Tech. Dev. Co., Ltd., Shandong Yuexiang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Hubei Ruiren Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

