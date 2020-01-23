Micro Turbines Market Share, Size, Revenue Analysis and Forecast by Regions

The Global Micro Turbines Market was valued at USD 150.02 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 340.09 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.52% from 2017 to 2025.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=952835

Micro Turbines are small combustion turbines that convert fluid energy into mechanical energy, using microelectromechanical systems technologies. Micro turbines are a relatively new technology for the generation of electric power. Benefits of micro turbine include – small number of moving parts, compact size, light weight, greater efficiency, lower emissions, lower electricity costs, and opportunities to utilize waste fuels.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing in distributed power generation capacity

1.2 Rising focus on generation of clean energy

1.3 Growing demand for energy

1.4 Need to replace traditional coal and nuclear plants

1.5 Cost effective power generation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Advancements of electrical grids and network upgradations

2.2 Declining oil and gas prices

2.3 Poor energy efficiency

Market Segmentation:

The Global Micro Turbines Market is segmented on the end user, application, capacity, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Commercial

1.2 Residential

1.3 Industrial

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/952835/global-micro-turbines-market

2. By Application:

2.1 Standby Power

2.2 Combined Heat and Power

3. By Capacity:

3.1 1250 kW

3.2 50250 kW

3.3 250500 kW

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Capstone Turbine

2. Bladon Jets

3. Eneftech Innovation

4. Icrtec

5. Toyota Turbine and Systems

6. Bowman

7. Turbotech

8. Ansaldo Energia

9. Brayton Energy

10. Flexenergy

11. Aurelia

12. MTT

13. 247solar

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL MICRO TURBINES MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL MICRO TURBINES MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL MICRO TURBINES MARKET , BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.2 Commercial

5.3 Residential

5.4 Industrial

6 GLOBAL MICRO TURBINES MARKET , BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.2 Standby Power

6.3 Combined Heat and Power

7 GLOBAL MICRO TURBINES MARKET , BY CAPACITY

7.1 Overview

7.2 1250 kW

7.3 50250 kW

7.4 250500 kW

8 GLOBAL MICRO TURBINES MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012  2025

9 GLOBAL MICRO TURBINES MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Share

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.4 Key Development Strategies

10 COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Capstone Turbine

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.2 Bladon Jets

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Financial Performance

10.2.3 Product Outlook

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.3 Eneftech Innovation

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Product Outlook

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.4 Icrtec

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Financial Performance

10.4.3 Product Outlook

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.5 Toyota Turbine and Systems

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Financial Performance

10.5.3 Product Outlook

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.6 Bowman

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Financial Performance

10.6.3 Product Outlook

10.6.4 Key Developments

10.7 Turbotech

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Financial Performance

10.7.3 Product Outlook

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.8 Ansaldo Energia

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Financial Performance

10.8.3 Product Outlook

10.8.4 Key Developments

10.9 Brayton Energy

10.9.1 Overview

10.9.2 Financial Performance

10.9.3 Product Outlook

10.9.4 Key Developments

10.10 Flexenergy

10.10.1 Overview

10.10.2 Financial Performance

10.10.3 Product Outlook

10.10.4 Key Developments

10.11 Aurelia

10.11.1 Overview

10.11.2 Financial Performance

10.11.3 Product Outlook

10.11.4 Key Developments

10.12 MTT

10.12.1 Overview

10.12.2 Financial Performance

10.12.3 Product Outlook

10.12.4 Key Developments

10.13 247solar

10.13.1 Overview

10.13.2 Financial Performance

10.13.3 Product Outlook

10.13.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

11.1 Related Reports

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/