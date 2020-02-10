Micro-Inverter Market Top Competitors are SunPower Corporation, Siemens AG, Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited, Renesola, Darfon Electronics Corp., AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG., SMA Solar Technology AG and Others

Micro Inverters are an innovative technology that acts just like a basic conventional inverter which is used to convert direct current (DC) into alternate current (AC) from the energy stored inside the solar panels. These inverters regulate and alternate the current for the usage of energy in small electronic devices. The rise in usage of photovoltaic power (PV) systems has raised the demand for these inverters significantly.

Micro-Inverter Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 2.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis:

The global micro-inverter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro-inverter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Rise in benefits and awareness about the renewable energy sources along with increased adoption is expected to drive the market growth

Cost-effectiveness and increased developments of these products increasing their technological capabilities is expected to drive the market growth

Global Micro-Inverter Market,

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services),

By Type (Single Phase, Three Phase),

By Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless),

By Connection (Stand-Alone, Grid-Connected),

By Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect),

By Application (Residential, Commercial, PV Power Plant),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the micro-inverter market are

Enphase Energy Inc.,

Altenergy Power System Inc.,

SunPower Corporation,

Siemens AG,

Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited,

Renesola,

Darfon Electronics Corp.,

AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG.,

SMA Solar Technology AG,

Sparq Systems,

Omnik New Energy,

Sensata Technologies Inc.,

EnluxSolar Co. Ltd.,

U R Energy,

Samil Power Co. Ltd.,

ABB,

Delta Energy Systems, and

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

