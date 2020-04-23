Micro Guide Catheters Market: By Product, Application, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Drivers, Restrains, Geographic Segmentation, Competitive Analysis, Challenges, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Micro Guide Catheters Market was worth USD 120.67 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 234.68 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67% during the forecast period. The developing demand for minimally invasive (MI) methods will drive the development prospects for the worldwide small-scale control catheters market in the upcoming years. It has been witnessed that MI supply route stenting using micro guide catheters and guidewires are progressively made use of in light of the fact that they improve the surgical accuracy by permitting a smooth control of small surgical apparatuses for the position of stents in the person’s body and give a 3D perspective of the person. Additionally, since the material gives a superior adaptability, support, and following of the stent amid the method, numerous specialists progressively lean toward microcatheters over different devices to perform systems.

Product Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Over-the-wire micro guide catheters represented the greater share of the overall industry amid 2016 and will keep on dominating the market for the following years. A portion of the main considerations in charge of the market fragment’s development is the high achievement rate related with the usage of over-the-wire micro guide catheter and its wide use in cardiovascular applications, for example, peripheral and coronary mediations and neurovascular interventional applications.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The ambulatory surgical centre (ASCs) portion represented the larger share of the overall industry amid 2016 and will keep on dominating the market amid the estimated period. A portion of the main considerations in charge of the developing inclination for ASCs among patients is the reduction of medicinal costs, diminishment in the span of hospital stay, and better individual care.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, the Americas represented the lion’s share of the overall industry amid 2016 and will keep on dominating the market for the following years. A portion of the central point in charge of the market’s development in the area is the rising rate of several diseases and expanding human services consumption by governments.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Merit Medical Systems Inc, ASAHI INTECC CO LTD, Terumo Corporation, Diasolve, Vascular Solutions Inc, Boston Scientific, Navilyst Medical and Medtronic. The micro guide catheters market is extensively competitive and diversified owing to the existence of a large number of regional and international players across the globe. According to the industry research report, a huge number of vendors are progressively using advanced technologies to develop novel products.

The Micro Guide Catheters Market is segmented as follows-

By Product Type:

Flow directed micro guide catheters

Over-the-wire micro guide catheters

By Application:

Physicians’ offices

Hospitals

ASCs



By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?