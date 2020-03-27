Micro Electronic-Acoustics Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Micro Electronic-Acoustics is a kind of device, which complete the electroacoustic conversion by means of electromagnetic induction, electrostatic induction, piezoelectric effect, etc. It mainly refers to the electro-acoustic products installed in mobile phones, laptops and other mobile electronic products, including receiver, speaker and microphone.

The marketization degree enhances unceasingly for micro electronic-acoustics market in recent years, most of electroacoustic company has been involved in international competition. China has become the world’s largest manufacturing base for micro electronic-acoustics, but it is still in low-end products, lack of core technology and own innovation ability. Especially, there are signs increased competition is starting for low-end market, meanwhile, high-end market concentration trend is obvious.

Due to both the electro-acoustic industry technology intensive and labor intensive industry characteristics, micro electronic-acoustics manufacturing is undergoing a massive industrial transfer in the international scope. Production center has been transfered from Europe, USA, Japan and South Korea to China.

The global Micro Electronic-Acoustics Production will reach 16689.06 M units at the end of 2016, and is forested to reach 23253.89 M units. Among all applications, mobile phone manufacturing field is expected to be the largest contributor to the overall Micro Electronic-Acoustics market in the future. The automotive electronics application is estimated to have the highest growth potential during 2016 to 2021 in Micro Electronic-Acoustics market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Micro Electronic-Acoustics market will register a 1.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9090 million by 2024, from US$ 8510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Micro Electronic-Acoustics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Micro Electronic-Acoustics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GoerTek

Foster

AAC

Knowles

Bujeon

Merry

Cresyn

BSE

Jiangsu Yucheng Electronic

Hosiden

Panasonic Electronic Devices

Bluecom

Shandong Gettop Acoustic

Fortune Grand Technology

Star Micronics

New Jialian

This study considers the Micro Electronic-Acoustics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Microphone

Speaker

Receiver

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mobile Communications ? ?

Laptop, FPTV

Automotive Electronics

Headset, Audiphone

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Micro Electronic-Acoustics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Micro Electronic-Acoustics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micro Electronic-Acoustics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micro Electronic-Acoustics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Micro Electronic-Acoustics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

