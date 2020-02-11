Micro and Mini LED Display Market Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025

Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Micro and Mini LED Display Market Size 2017 by Type (Micro and Mini), by Application (Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR), Television, Smartphone and Tablet, Monitor and Laptop, Head-up Application, Digital Signage), by End-user (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, and Other End Users), Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”.

The global micro and mini LED display market size is estimated based on the ongoing trends and increase in company’s spending on research and development to develop better and efficient micro and mini LED display. The report also provides various insights related with competitive strategies, supply chain pattern of micro LED, market dynamics and regional analysis. In recent years, more international companies have combined the expansion of Micro LED via merger & acquisition and establishing of new business divisions or start-ups. These manufacturers have developed horizontally or vertically with their own recognised areas of expertise, including mass transfer technology, panel technology LED epitaxy production, and branding.

The global micro and mini LED display market size is projected to be valued USD 5.99 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by surge in need for smart consumer electronics featured with brighter and energy-efficient display panels. Apart from growing need for consumer electronics, the market is also driven by increase in investment by major players. Companies such as San’an Optoelectronics, Epistar, HC SemiTek, and Lextar, have been investing in mini LED technology to develop advance display quality.

Digital sign board assist vendors in gauging customer attraction by enabling handler to display special content at designated times. To grab the benefits of digital sign board paired with better display resolution is project to thrive the growth of the industry in forthcoming years. Another major trend that is presently shaping the global micro and mini LED display market is growing adoption for low maintenance & high durability display. The LED technology requires low maintenance and is highly resistant to damage.

Among the end user segment, Consumer electronics segment is projected to showcase high CAGR as compared with other applications of mini and micro LED displays in automotive, aerospace, defense and others. The growth of the segment is driven by increase in household incomes and disposable income. Further, surge in consumer inclination to purchase advance gadgets is another parameter supporting the growth of the segment.

Key segments of the global micro and mini LED display market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Micro LED

Mini LED

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR)

Television

Smartphone and Tablet

Monitor and Laptop

Head-up Application

Digital Signage

End-user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Other End Users

Key players operating in the global mini and micro LED market include Apple (LuxVue), Ostendo Technologies, Oculus VR, PlayNitride, InfiniLED, Plessey Semiconductors, Sony, ALLOS Semiconductors, Samsung, VueReal, and others. Various companies such as Samsung are planning to commercialized micro LED display by 2019 featuring with better resolution and display quality.

