Micathermic Heaters Market – Top players are CDB Goldair Australia, GDC Group Limited, Polaris Corporation Limited

Micathermic heaters utilize technology from both convection and reflective heat and are a new method in heating technology. Micathermic heaters distribute heat consistently and more evenly throughout the room by releasing 80% reflective and 20% convection heat. The heater releases healthy infrared heat, directly warming surrounding objects. As the surrounding objects absorb heat, the air temperature rises. These heaters save more energy than conventional heaters. In these heaters, twin micathermic elements either work together or independently –ideal when the heater is positioned against the wall, as the heat is not absorbed by the wall and energy is not wasted.

Increase in demand for safe heating equipment has driven growth in the global micathermic heaters market. Increasing government regulations on emissions and energy proficiency is also one of the factors responsible for growth in demand for the product. Unnatural weather conditions such as polar vortex in the United States and Canada also increases the demand for the product. Consumers awareness has increased about minimizing the effects of greenhouse gases, and hence they prefer micathermic heaters compared to other conventional heaters. Affordable price of micathermic heaters has enabled consumers to easily buy them. Increase in penetration of the internet has led to buying of products online. Manufacturers are also selling their products online and giving offers and discounts to customers. Manufacturers are innovating the product to improve and make it more technologically advanced. GDC Group Limited launched Cadiz Eco range of oil-free radiators which offers the latest in innovative heating technology. Using unique micathermic heating technology, the Cadiz Eco heats a room 35% faster* than oil-filled heaters and offers up to 30% energy saving.

Various features and advantages are expected to increase the demand for micathermic heaters in the global market. These heaters have silent or very low sound operation without any noise distractions. It can quickly heat the room space in 20 minutes; these heaters are lightweight compared to other heaters. Other advantages of the product are that it is safe and healthy as it does not emit any gas, heats instantly and silently, has economic energy saving function, adjustable thermostat, power and temperature control, light indicator, anti-freeze setting, overheat safety protection, non-flammable, and no dehumidifying.

There are some restraints of micathermic heaters which can affect the demand for the product. These heaters do not have a large coverage area unlike other heaters. Consumers may prefer other conventional heaters which have a large coverage area. This factor may decrease the demand for micathermic heaters during the forecast period.

The global micathermic heaters market can be segmented based on product, type, watt, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the global micathermic heaters market can be classified into wall mounted heater and standing heaters. In terms of type, the micathermic heaters market can be categorized into horizontal heater and vertical heater. Based on end-user, the global micathermic heaters market can be categorized into residential and commercial. In terms of watt, the micathermic heaters market can be categorized into less than 999 W, 1,000 to 1,499 W, and more than 1,500 W. Based on distribution channel, the micathermic heaters market can be categorized into online and offline. Further, the offline micathermic heaters market can be segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty stores, and small retail shops. Based on region, the micathermic heaters market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players in the global micathermic heaters market are CDB Goldair Australia, GDC Group Limited, Polaris Corporation Limited, Sunbeam Products, Inc., De’Longhi S.p.A, Optimus Enterprise, Inc., Seeley Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Sylvane Inc.