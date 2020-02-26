mHealth Solutions Market 2019 – Study by e-Health, mHealth Apps, PDAs for Healthcare and Clinical Devices Applications (Top Trends and Key Insights)

New Report on mHealth solutions market study includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across globe & competitive analysis of key players in market along with company profiles.

mHealth solutions market driven by factors like advent of advanced connectivity & network technologies, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks to provide uninterrupted healthcare services, & rising focus on patient-centric healthcare are expected to drive growth of mHealth Solutions market during forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to lower physician ratio as compared to patients requiring healthcare provisions.

The global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD 90.49 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period. The factors expected to drive the growing utilization of mHealth apps and connected health devices are rising penetration of smart gadgets and the need to curtail the soaring healthcare costs. The rapid growth in developing countries across APAC is also expected to provide an opportunity for revenue generation in the market.

“The vital signs monitoring devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Growth of mHealth Solutions market can be attributed to the penetration of smart gadgets, increasing utilization of connected medical devices for remote monitoring and mHealth apps in the management of chronic diseases. mHealth apps segment expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Based on product & service, market categorized into connected medical devices, mHealth applications, & mHealth services. mHealth apps segment expected to register highest CAGR.

North America accounted for largest share of mHealth solutions market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, & Middle East &Africa. Modernization and rising adoption of various healthcare IT solutions in country’s healthcare system, high penetration of health wearable devices and various government initiatives are some of factors contributing to large share of North America in market.

Key Target Audience

Healthcare application developers

Medical device vendors

Mobile network providers

Connectivity providers

Mobile platform developers

Insurance providers (payers)

Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)

Research and consulting firms

Research institutes

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Venture capitalists

Major players in mHealth solutions market Medtronic plc (Ireland), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), AirStrip Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), AliveCor, Inc. (U.S.), Life Watch AG (Switzerland), Nike Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Jawbone (U.S.), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Withings (France), Bio Telemetry Inc. (U.S.), Athena health, Inc. (U.S.), AgaMatrix, Inc. (U.S.), iHealth Lab, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), & Nokia Corporation (Finland).

Research Coverage:

Report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across globe & competitive analysis of key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, recent developments, & key market strategies. This report also provides market information on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &Africa.

The mHealth solutions market in this report is segmented on the basis of by product and services available in this market. mHealth solutions Market report also provides market information on major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.