mHealth Market Overview, with Recent Technologies, Applications, Growth, Insights and Status 2023

The global mhealth market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing healthcare cost, increasing demand for patient centric healthcare model, and increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases. In addition, the growing demand for mhealth technologies, increasing access of mobile platforms, tablets and smartphones, increasing utilization of connected medical devices and mhealth applications, and growing need for remote patient monitoring services are also driving the growth of the mhealth market.

Mobile health (mHealth) is the use of mobile information and communication technologies for improving healthcare. It helps to tackle major challenges faced by the healthcare industry such as regulatory changes, continuous remote monitoring at home, increasing demand for quality healthcare, increasing error occurrence and integration with existing IT systems.

Factors, such as lack of data security and privacy, and insufficient memory, computational, and energy limitations are inhibiting the growth of the global market. The increasing number of collaborations and partnerships, growing number of product launches and approvals, and increasing demand for cloud technology in healthcare are the key trends observed in the global mhealth market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global mhealth market include LifeWatch AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Cerner Corporation, OMRON Corporation, AT&T Inc., athenahealth Inc., Airstrip Technologies Inc., AliveCor Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., BioTelemetry Inc., Medtronic PLC, Withings SAS, and Johnson & Johnson.

GLOBAL MHEALTH MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product and Service

mHealth Connected Medical Device mHealth blood pressure monitor mHealth blood glucose monitor mHealth ECG monitor mHealth pulse oximeter mHealth multi-parameter tracker mHealth sleep apnea

mHealth Application General health and fitness application Chronic care management application Medication management application Women health application Personal health record application Medical reference application Diagnostic application Alert and awareness application Continuous medical education application

mHealth Service Remote monitoring service Diagnostic and consultation service Treatment service Healthcare system strengthening service Prevention service Fitness and wellness service



By Stakeholder

Mobile Operator

Device Vendor

Healthcare Provider

Application/Content Player

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

