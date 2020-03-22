Mhealth Market: 2019 Analysis, Size, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast 2024

“Mhealth Market” Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.
mHealth Market: Rapid growth in smartphones usage and increasing demand of chronic diseases management are key drivers for Global mHealth Market.
Mobile health (mHealth) refers to the different methods or practices to support healthcare and medical services through the use of mobile technologies to monitor a variety of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, autism, insomnia and asthma. mHealth aims to empower patients with information and management of their own health in order to promote outcomes improvement through enhanced decision-making, to help reduce costs, increase access throughout the system and supply data for predictive modeling of at-risk populations. So, during the study of Global MHealth market, we have considered MHealth revenue to analyze the market.
Key Players for Global MHealth Market Reports-
Global MHealth market report covers prominent players like Apple Inc., FitBit Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Dexcom Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., Livongo Health, Noom Inc., Ginger.io Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health Inc., Glooko Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health Inc., HealthMine Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics and others.
The regions covered in this MHealth Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of MHealth is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.
mHealth Market Segmentation-
By Device
Pulse Oximeters
Blood Glucose Meters
Sleep Monitoring devices
Neurological Monitoring Device
Cardiac Monitors
Activity Monitors
Blood Pressure Monitors
Wearable Fitness Sensor Device
Others
By Stakeholders
Healthcare Providers
Mobile Operators
Application Players
Device Vendors
Others
By Service
Diagnostics
Monitoring
Treatment
Wellness and fitness
Others
By Application
Mobile Apps
Diagnostics
Monitoring
Medical Education
Medication Adherence
Fitness & Nutrition
Alert and awareness
Women’s Health
Health care record maintenance
Others
Chronic Disease Management
Cardiovascular
Diabetes
Respiratory diseases
Neurological disorders
Others
Remote Consultation
Pharmaceutical Applications
Others
By End User
B2B
Providers
Payers
Employers
B2C
Patients
Caregivers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
