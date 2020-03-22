Mhealth Market: 2019 Analysis, Size, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast 2024

“Mhealth Market” Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

mHealth Market: Rapid growth in smartphones usage and increasing demand of chronic diseases management are key drivers for Global mHealth Market.

Mobile health (mHealth) refers to the different methods or practices to support healthcare and medical services through the use of mobile technologies to monitor a variety of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, autism, insomnia and asthma. mHealth aims to empower patients with information and management of their own health in order to promote outcomes improvement through enhanced decision-making, to help reduce costs, increase access throughout the system and supply data for predictive modeling of at-risk populations. So, during the study of Global MHealth market, we have considered MHealth revenue to analyze the market.

Key Players for Global MHealth Market Reports-

Global MHealth market report covers prominent players like Apple Inc., FitBit Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Dexcom Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., Livongo Health, Noom Inc., Ginger.io Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health Inc., Glooko Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health Inc., HealthMine Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics and others.

The regions covered in this MHealth Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of MHealth is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

mHealth Market Segmentation-

By Device

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Glucose Meters

Sleep Monitoring devices

Neurological Monitoring Device

Cardiac Monitors

Activity Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Wearable Fitness Sensor Device

Others

By Stakeholders

Healthcare Providers

Mobile Operators

Application Players

Device Vendors

Others

By Service

Diagnostics

Monitoring

Treatment

Wellness and fitness

Others

By Application

Mobile Apps

Diagnostics

Monitoring

Medical Education

Medication Adherence

Fitness & Nutrition

Alert and awareness

Women’s Health

Health care record maintenance

Others

Chronic Disease Management

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory diseases

Neurological disorders

Others

Remote Consultation

Pharmaceutical Applications

Others

By End User

B2B

Providers

Payers

Employers

B2C

Patients

Caregivers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

