Mexico Hydrocolloids Market 2019 By Services, Technologies, Application, Top Players, Innovations, Revenue, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Hydrocolloids are the hydrophilic polymers which have a tendency to disperse in water. Hydrocolloids may contain many hydroxyl groups and sometimes polyelectrolytes. These materials are naturally found in vegetables, fruits, seeds and other plant based products, also can be found in animals, seaweeds and microbes. It is used to control the basic functional properties of processed food and beverages. Some hydrocolloids are also getting traction in personal care products including shampoo, face creams and anti-aging cream. Hydrocolloid has various properties including solubility, viscosity and water binding.

Mexico Hydrocolloids Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In Source, the natural hydrocolloids are highly utilized because of its growing application in food and beverage industry. Consumers perception towards natural and organic ingredients is paving the way for natural hydrocolloids in Mexico

In Type pectin are growing at the highest CAGR because growing usage in personal care products such as face cream, ant-aging cream and others

In Application, personal care is growing with highest CAGR rate because launches of new innovative personal care products which uses hydrocolloids for various functions

In Function, thickener is highly utilized due to growing demand for ice cream and bakery products.

Key Market Players

DuPont

Cargill, Incorporated

Ashland Global Specialty Chemical Incorporation

INGREDION Incorporated

CP Kelco

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Koninkluke DSM N.V.

Fiberstar

Market Segmentation

The global ventilator market is segmented into four notable segments which are source, type, application, and function.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into natural hydrocolloids and synthetic hydrocolloids. Natural hydrocolloids are sub-segmented into plant hydrocolloids, microbial hydrocolloids, animal hydrocolloids, seaweed hydrocolloids. The plant hydrocolloids are further sub-segmented into fruit extracts, grain & root extracts and seed extracts, whereas animal hydrocolloids are further sub-segmented into casein from milk and gelatin from skin and bones.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into gelatin, carrageenan, alginates, agar, pectin, gum, carboxymethyl cellulose and others. The gum is further sub-segmented into gellan gum, guar gum, locust bean gum, arabic gum and xanthan gum.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into segmented into bakery, confectionery, meat & poultry products, sauces & dressings, beverages, dairy products, personal care, and others. The others are further sub-segmented into baby food and prepared foodOn the basis of mode, the market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation and other.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, fat replacer and coating material. The coating material is further sub-segmented into emulsifier and moisture binding agents

