Mexico Country Intelligence Market Report Analysis By America Movil (Telcel/Telmex), Group Televisa, AT&T Mexico, Movistar, Axtel/Alestra, Megacable, Sky Mexico, Total Play, Dish mexico, Virgin Mobile Mexico, Qbocel, Maxcom

“Mexico: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Mexico today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides the detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

With a revenue of US$19 billion in 2017, or 1.7% of GDP, the telecoms and pay-TV services market in Mexico was the second largest Latin American in terms of revenue after Brazil. Over the next five years, GlobalData expects Mexico’s total market revenue to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach $27.4 billion in 2023. Growth will be underpinned by an increase in Internet service adoption thanks to operators’ improved access to wholesale infrastructure, which will ultimately allow to boost Internet access in underserved areas.

Major Companies Mentioned:

America Movil (Telcel/Telmex), Group Televisa, AT&T Mexico, Movistar, Axtel/Alestra, Megacable, Sky Mexico, Total Play, Dish mexico, Virgin Mobile Mexico, Qbocel, Maxcom

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Mexico.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– Overall telecom service revenue in Mexico will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of US$ (7.3% in local currency) during 2018-2023.

– Mobile revenue will account for 56.7% of total telecom revenue in 2023, driven by increasing adoption of mobile broadband and 4G services.

– 4G will be the most adopted mobile technology over the period 2020-2023. Coverage expansion of Red Compartida, the wholesale 4G shared network, will further boost 4G penetration levels. We expect 5G to be commercially available by 2021.

Reasons to buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the Mexico’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the Mexico’s mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in the Mexico’s telecommunications markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in the Mexico.

