Metrology Services Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report by 2024

The global metrology services market is growing due to development of enhanced metrology services software packages, lack of applicability of existing measuring equipment, growing pressure on global infrastructure and resources, and lack of trained machine operators.

The developing outsourcing trend for dimensional check in medical sector and development of the market in emerging economies are two of the major factors, providing ample growth opportunities for the global metrology services market.

The high possibility of changes in the growth potential and trend of the regional market, and absence of a universal system are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global market.

Among the various regions, North America led the global market in 2014 and is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand of metrology services in the aerospace and industrial applications in the region.

Among the various products, the optical digitizer and scanners segment led the global market in 2014, due to greater accuracy and precision offered these devices, in comparison to the coordinate measuring machines segment.

Some of the competitors in the global market are Nikon Metrology NV, Renishaw PLC, FARO Technologies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Trescal SA, and Hexagon AB.

Global Metrology Services Market Segmentation

By Products

Optical Digitizers and Scanners White Light Scanners 3D Laser Scanners Laser trackers

Coordinate Measuring Machines Articulated Arm Machines Gantry Machines Horizontal Arm Machines Bridge Machines



By Application

Industrial

Aerospace

Power Generation

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The U.K.

Asia-Pacific China Japan

Rest of the World Brazil



