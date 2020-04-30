Metrology, Inspection and Process Control in VLSI Market 2019-2025 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- Applied Materials, KLA-Tencor, Leica, JEOL and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The advanced process control (APC) encompasses a broad range of sophisticated technologies and tools that are used to optimize plant performances across a range of applications. The advanced process control market comprises of APC software and related services .The overall application market is comprised primarily of process industries where APC tools are used to optimize plant performance.

The increase in complexity of semiconductors and the resulting increase in the complexity and cost of the semiconductor manufacturing process has been a driver of demand for metrology and inspection systems.

This report focuses on the global Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Applied Materials

KLA-Tencor

Leica

JEOL

Hitachi

Carl Zeiss Microelectronic Systems

Nanometrics

Physical Electronics

Schlumberger

Topcon

Solid State Measurements

Rigaku

Axic

Jipelec

Sentech Instruments

Secon

Philips

Jordan Valley Semiconductors

Aquila Instruments

Leica Microsystems

PHI-Evans

Thermo Nicolet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metrology/Inspection Technologies

Defect Review/Wafer Inspection

Thin Film Metrology

Lithography Metrology

Market segment by Application, split into

Total Process Control

Lithography Metrology

Wafer Inspection / Defect

Thin Film Metrology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Metrology,Inspection,and Process Control in VLSI development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



