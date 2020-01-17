Methylene Blue Market: a versatile compound which has wide range of applications; Global Industry Analysis | 2024

Methylene blue is a versatile compound which has wide range of applications. It is known to be an aromatic compound which is used in various fields. It has molecular formula C16H18N3SCl. It was manufactured for the first time by a german chemist named Heinrich Caro. It appears as a dark green solid in the form of powder which has no odor. When dissolved in water, Methylene blue results in formation of a blue colored solution. The other names for Methylene blue include Desmoid piller, Panatone, Vitablue and urolene blue among others. Methylene blue is also known to be a basic aniline dye which is used by biologists to stain tissue samples and detect nucleic acids.

The major areas which deal with methylene blue market include medical, chemical, pharmaceutical and aquaculture among others. In chemical industry, methylene blue has application in analytical chemistry as a redox indicator. It detects the absence and presence of oxygen. It is also used in preparation in reaction of Fehling’s solution and reducing sugars to make it clearly visible. It is also used in titrations and volumetric analysis. In the biological industry, methylene blue is used as a dye which helps in identification and detection of bacteria. As bacteria are colorless, a drop of methylene blue helps in identification of bacteria under the microscope.

It is also used in detection of RNA sequences. Some tests such as northern blotting and western blots also make use of methylene blue. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is primarily used as medicine for treatment of disorder named methemoglobinema. This is a disorder in which oxidized hemoglobin levels gradually rise above the normal level in blood. Methylene blue reduces extra methmoglobin to hemoglobin in blood. Methylene blue is also used as drug for treating manic depressive psychosis, formation of bladder and kidney stones and infection caused by herpes simplex virus. Aquaculture is another field of application wherein, methylene blue is used as insecticide and to prevent fungal infection on freshwater fish eggs.

Growing demand for methylene blue from the pharmaceutical industry is the major factor driving the global methylene blue market. Increasing demand from the chemical industry is also expected to boost demand for methylene blue in the market. Upcoming demand from aquaculture is also expected to fuel demand for methylene blue in the market. The biology industry contributes and will continue to create demand for methylene blue in the near future.

The key segments profiled for methylene blue market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the methylene blue market owing to the growing demand from the medical and chemical industry in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to boost market for methylene blue due to growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry and end-user industries in the region.

The key companies profiled for methylene blue market include: VANSHI CHEMICALS PVT. LTD., Sakshi Dyes and Chemicals, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Megha International, Shreeji Pharma International, Ashaway Line & Twine Mfg. Co., Belami Laboratory & Fine Chemicals, MACSEN GROUP, COSMO Pharmaceuticals, A & C American Chemicals Ltd., A&K Petro – Chem Industries Limited, ACP Chemicals Inc., Alfa Aesar, Bio-Rad Laboratories (Canada) Ltd., Caledon Laboratories Ltd., Canadawide Scientific Ltd., Cedarlane and Cleartech Industries Inc among others.