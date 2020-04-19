Methanol Market Share, Size, Trends – Investment Guides By 2026

The global methanol market is estimated to reach USD 91.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ”Methanol Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal), By Derivatives (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, Gasoline, MTO, Gasoline, MMA), By End-Use (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals), By Regions]: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the natural gas feedstock segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. In 2018, North America accounted for the majority share in the global market.

Methanol is one of the largely produced chemicals in bulk by making use of feedstock such as natural gas and coal. Approximately 200,000 kilo tons of methanol is being consumed every day for the production of other chemicals or as transportation fuels. The global methanol industry apart from large number of producers constitutes of thousands of technology innovators, distributors, service providers, and downstream manufacturers.

Rising formaldehyde manufacturing is primarily driving the global methanol demand. Methanol is a key chemical in the production of formaldehyde which is further modified to from glues, resins, and plastics. It is also used largely in the production of acetic acid which is used in the manufacturing of PET products and polyester fibers. Methanol is among one of the largest industrial chemicals that is an essential building block for other chemical compounds.

One of the fastest growing end-use of methanol in the current scenario includes methanol to olefins (MTO). Ethylene and propylene are olefins with massive demand in the plastic growth. MTO growth opportunities have majorly appeared in China and are typically produced by the steam cracking of ethane and naphtha.

Methanol market is crucially more complex with some of its derivative affordability highly dependent on fluctuations in the prices of crude oil. The global methanol industry is anticipated to witness moderate growth rates during the forecast period. This is due to maturity in direct gasoline blending and moderating growth rates of MTO projects, especially arising from the Northeast Asia.

