Meter Data Management System Market to Grow at 20.48% CAGR to 2023

Reportsnreports offers a latest published report on “Meter Data Management System Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 139 Pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2085457

The Global Meter Data Management System Market is projected to reach US$ 428 Million by 2023 from an estimated US$ 169 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.48%. This report spread across 132 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

The software segment, by component,is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The software component of meter data management aids in data collection, synchronization, enables load mapping and stores non-billing data such as voltage and amperage to provide deeper visibility into the smart grid and smart metering infrastructure.

Avail [email protected] https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2085457

The Residential segment is expected to hold the largest market share and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period because of the accelerating rollouts of smart meters in the residential sector. The meter data management system used in smart meters enables processing hundreds of millions of data to generate utility bills.

The North American region is expected to be the largest market for meter data management system, by 2023.The meter data management system market in this region is mainly driven by major utilties across the region who are implementing the meter data management system to support their growing smart meter installation. Countries such as the US and Mexico are among the major countries are planning to adopt ambitious, smart meter rollout mandates by 2023.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2-27%, and Tier 3-13%

By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

By Region: Asia Pacific- 19%, Europe- 22%, North America- 29%,Middle East- 14%, Latin America- 11%, and Africa-5%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the growth of the meter data management system market with respect to the major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa)

with respect to the major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa) To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To define, describe, and forecast the global meter data management system market by component, utility type, end-user, application, and region

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the meter data management system market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the meter data management system market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution of each segment to the market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To track and analyze the competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, expansions, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships in the meter data management system market

Most Popular Companies in the Meter Data Management System Market include are Itron (US), Siemens (Germany), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Kamstrup (Denmark), DIEHL (Germany), and Alcara (US).

Buy this research report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2085457

Competitive Landscape of Meter Data Management System Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Contracts & Agreements

3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic

4.4 Emerging