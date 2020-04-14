Metastatic Bone Disease Market – Expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market – Snapshot

Metastatic bone disease can be quite agonizing to patients, both emotionally and financially, when they discover that their cancer has reached an advanced stage, thereby diminishing their chance of survival and adding to the treatment costs. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, nearly 50% of new cancer cases detected each year can spread (metastasize) to the skeleton. This leads to an additional treatment burden, with an estimated annual cost of US$ 12 Bn. The global metastatic bone disease market was valued at US$ 12,450.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 24,886.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of cancers such as lung, breast, and prostate that metastasize to bones is anticipated to drive demand for metastatic bone cancer treatment during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metastatic-bone-disease-market.html

Rise in incidence rate of cancer across the world, favorable reimbursement scenario, stringent regulatory policies assuring better product quality, increase in cancer research funding and new drug approvals, and surge in cancer awareness programs by governments and patient support organizations propel the global metastatic bone disease market. However, high attrition rate in product development cycle and high research and development costs are the major factors restraining the global market.

The global metastatic bone disease market has been segmented based on treatment, origin of metastasis, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the global market has been classified into medication, radiation therapy, surgical intervention, and tumor ablation therapy. The medication segment has been categorized into chemotherapy, hormone therapy, bisphosphonates, opiate therapy, and immunotherapy. Based on origin of metastasis, the global metastatic bone disease market has been divided into breast, lung, thyroid, kidney, prostate, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. In terms of region, the global metastatic bone disease market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37802

Based on treatment, the medication segment dominates the global metastatic bone disease market. Dominance of the segment is attributed to rise in prevalence of metastatic bone cancer and increase in preference among physicians to treat patients primarily with medication. Availability of various medication therapies such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and bisphosphonates is a major factor likely to propel the segment from 2018 to 2026. Radiation therapy is considered to be the second most prominent segment of the global metastatic bone disease market. The segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace owing to availability of well-qualified radiologists in developed countries and rise in need of radiation therapy for pain management in metastatic bone cancer.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37802

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com