Metamaterial Market Insights, Opportunities Analysis 2019 With Acentech, Echodyne Corp, Kymeta Corporation, Metamaterial Technologies Inc., Nanohmics, EM Infinity, Plasmonics Inc, MetaShield LLC, AEgis Technologies, Teraview, Protemics GmbH, Sonobex Limited, SensorMetrix

Global metamaterial market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 80.21 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4046.67 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 63.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand from different end- industries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Metamaterial are the semiconductors whose properties are usually depend on inter-atomic structures. They are widely used in application in communication antenna, sensing, solar panel, display, medical imaging, windscreen, and others. In order to develop more meta material products to absorb light from spectrums, many research and developments are underway. They also expand the range of interactions and can affect the magnetic materials.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from industries like aerospace and defence is driving the market

Growing usage of antennas for communication is driving market

Market Restraints:

High cost of manufacturing metamaterial is restraining the market.

Lack of technologies for the manufacturing of metamaterial is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Kymeta announced the launch of their metamaterials based flat-panel antennas which are available in eight different platforms and in five different vertical. They will be used in trains, buses, boats and automobiles, construction sites etc. The main aim is to improve the performance by making it smaller and lighter.

In December 2018, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) announced the launch of their new class of metamaterial combining 3D printing with a magnetic ink injection. The main aim is to create a wall that can support injected fluids.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in metamaterial market are Kymeta, Metamaterial Technologies, JEM Engineering, Echodyne, MWO BV, Mediwise, MetaShield, NanoSonic, Plasmonics, Inc., Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, The AEgis Technologies Group, Metamagnetics, TeraView Limited., Nanohmics, Inc., Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc., Protemics GmbH, Sonobex Limited.

Global metamaterial market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metamaterial market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Metamaterial Market

By Material Type Electromagnetic Metamaterials

Double Negative Metamaterials

Single Negative Metamaterials

Electronic Bandgap Metamaterial

Double Positive Medium

Bi-Isotropic and Bi-Anisotropic Metamaterials

Chiral Metamaterials Terahertz Metamaterials Photonic Metamaterials Tunable Metamaterials Frequency Selective Surface Upcoming Applications

Non – Linear Metamaterials

Acoustic Metamaterial

By Applications Communication Antenna Sensing, Solar Panel Display, Medical Imaging Windscreen Upcoming Application

Invisible Cloaking

Acoustic Cloaking

Acoustic Sensor

EMC Shielding

Superlens

Strain Sensor

Hyper Spectral Imaging

Near-Field Optical Microscopy

By Vertical Automotive Aerospace and Defense Consumer Electronics Medical Energy and Power

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

