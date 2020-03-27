Metallic Labels Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Global Metallic Labels Market: Overview : Metallic labels are labels made of metal or aluminum foil applied on a product to provide information related to the product. Polypropylene and polyester labels with a metallic finish are self-adhesive and are also called as metallic labels. Metallic labels provide an elegant and aesthetic look to the product. These are waterproof and resistant to oils, sunlight, abrasion and tearing. This property makes them suitable for application on products such as lotions, oils, soaps, body washes, & moisturizers. Metallic labels are also suitable for chilled items like beer and wine. Metallic labels create a lustrous foil look and tend to be more cost effective alternatives to hot and cold foil stamping. Polyester metallic labels with matte finish are capable of tolerating high temperatures and bonds well into variety of surfaces.

These labels have lately become popular on food, beverage and cosmetic products. The demand for metallic labels have increased in certain markets such as automotive, electronics, medical devices, government and aerospace owing to the demand for attractive packaging. Introduction of advanced range of packaging solutions is likely to boost the demand for metallic labels during the forecast period. Metallic labels are available as foil and plates. Metallic foil labels consists of hot and cold foil labels. Metallic labels with foil are widely used across the globe owing to its easy application properties. Metallic labels are ideal for use in harsh and demanding environment. These labels are available in materials including aluminum, aluminum foil, brass and stainless steel. Metallic labels with plates are mostly used for industrial applications.

Global Metallic Labels Market: Dynamics : Increase in the demand for foil metallic labels in the beverage, automotive and food market is expected to drive the global metallic labels market during the forecast period. Foil metallic labels with acrylic adhesive are a great alternative to traditional plate metallic labels. The demand for metallic labels is increasing owing to the increased applications in bar code tracking, track & trace, thermal transfer labels, brand & information labels, warning and surface protection labels etc. Plate metallic labels provide longevity at a low cost and can used for wide variety of applications including aerospace, industrial, military and commercial uses.

Metallic labels as tags can be sterilized and are used for identification purposes such as asset identification tags. Metallic labels are an important component of asset tracking which enables organizations to accurately monitor moving assets. Increased use of metallic labels in asset tracking applications is expected to drive the global metallic labels market. These labels are printed using anodizing technology that allows images of any type to be printed from a software to aluminum or steel labels. Metallic labels find a wide application as pallet labels, floor labels, bin and tote labels. Metallic labels market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Metallic Labels Market: Segmentation : Global Metallic Labels Market is segmented on the basis of material into: Aluminum, Aluminum Foil, Brass, Stainless steel; Global Metallic Labels Market is segmented on the basis of product type into: Metallic Plate, Metallic Foil, Cold Foil, Hot Foil; Global Metallic Labels Market is segmented on the basis of end-use into: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Military, Chemicals, Electronics & Electricals, Aerospace, Others;

Global Metallic Labels Market: Regional Outlook : The US metallic labels market is expected to grow at a sluggish growth due to the maturity of the market. Germany is expected to account for a large share after the US in the global metallic labels market due to high consumption of labels for asset tracking. Whereas, the emerging markets such as India, China and Southeast Asia are expected to show a consistent growth in the global metallic labels market. Trend: Metallic labels are nowadays widely being used on clothing and apparels. Metallic clothing labels are being sewn into the clothing. Metallic labels for clothing is an upcoming trend is expected to boost the growth of the global metallic labels during the forecast period.

Global Metallic Labels Market: Key Manufacturers : Consolidated Label, Avery, 3M Company, Resource Label Group, Liberty Marking System, Metal Marker, Metalphoto of Cincinnati (MPC), Roemer Industries, EDES Eiket, Insignia Label Solutions Ltd., Innotec; The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA); Report Highlights: A detailed overview of the parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth segmentation of the market, Historical, current, and projected size of the market, regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape in the market, Strategies for key players operating in the and products offered by them, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on performance of the market, Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint;

