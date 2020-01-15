Metal Working Fluids Market Summary, Growth, Market Size & Forecast 2019-2024|Houghton, BP, Quaker, FUCHS

Metal Working Fluids Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Houghton, BP, Quaker, FUCHS, Yushiro Chemical, ExxonMobil, Henkel, Chevron, Blaser, PETROFER, Master Chemical, Buhmwoo Chemical, JX MOE, Dow, Francool, Talent, Sinopec, Oemeta, Milacron, Amer, Peisun, Boer technology) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Metal Working Fluids market report provides a basic summary of the business together with definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. The Metal Working Fluids Market report is a repository of research and data for each side of the market, as well as however not restricted to: Regional markets, Prominent Manufactures, technology, types, and applications.

Instantaneous of Metal Working Fluids Market: Metalworking fluids (MWFs) are used to reduce heat and friction and to remove metal particles in industrial machining and grinding operations. There are numerous formulations, ranging from Removal fluids (such as petroleum oils) to water-based fluids, which include Treating fluids and semisynthetic/Protecting fluids. MWFs may be complex mixtures of oils, emulsifiers, anti-weld agents, corrosion inhibitors, extreme pressure additives, buffers (alkaline reserve), biocides, and other additives. In use, the fluid complexity is compounded by contamination with substances from the manufacturing process (such as tramp oils, hydraulic fluids, and particulate matter from grinding and machining operations).

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive Industry

General Industry

Others

Scope of Metal Working Fluids Market:

In the last several years, global market of metal working fluids developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Metal Working Fluids is nearly 8301 M USD; the actual sales volume is about 2671 K MT.

The global average price of metal working fluids is in the decreasing trend, from 3250 USD/ MT in 2012 to 3108 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of metal working fluids includes removal fluids, treating fluids, Metal Forming Fluids and protecting fluids. The proportion of removal fluids in 2016 is about 50.20%, and the proportion of metal treating fluids in 2016 is about 29.26%.

Metal working fluids are application in automotive, general and other industry. The most proportion of metal working fluids is used in general industry stood at 51.21% in 2016, compare to 34.81% in automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.04% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.88%. United States market was USD 2.03 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant rise on account of high consumption of the product in the automobile sector in the U.S. Robust manufacturing base of automobile industry coupled with growing demand in Germany, and Russia is expected to augment demand in Europe over the forecast period.

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the metal working fluids industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The worldwide market for Metal Working Fluids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 3130 million US$ in 2024, from 2730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Metal Working Fluids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

