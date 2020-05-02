Metal Roofing Market Future Trends and Outlook to 2024 – NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, CertainTeed Roofing, BlueScope Steel Limited, Headwaters Inc, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel Europe, The OmniMax International and Others

Metal rooftop is a material framework produced using metal pieces or tiles. Metal rooftop can be a reasonable method to secure home, particularly if individuals live in a region that encounters a ton of tempests, fast temperature changes, radiating sun that liquefies black-top, expansive hail, or overwhelming snowfall. Metal rooftops can be produced using an assortment of metals and compounds.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, Headwaters Inc, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel, The OmniMax International, Inc,

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, McElroy Metal, Inc., Safal Group, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Isopan S.p.A., Firestone Building Products, Drexel Metals Inc., Bilka and so on. The Revenue of Metal Roofing is about 13823.2 Million USD in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption of Metal Roofing, with the Revenue market share nearly 41.90% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Roofing market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18700 million by 2024, from US$ 14500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal Roofing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Metal Roofing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Leading Metal Roofing Market Players

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

CertainTeed Roofing

BlueScope Steel Limited

Headwaters Inc

Nucor Building Systems

Tata Steel Europe

The OmniMax International

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

McElroy Metal

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Bilka

Firestone Building Products

DECRA Roofing Systems

Drexel Metals.

ATAS International

Future Roof

Pruszynski Ltd

Chief Industries

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

Reed’s Metals

EDCO

Interlock Roofing

Balex Metal Sp

Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Metal Roofing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Metal Roofing market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Metal Roofing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Metal Roofing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Metal Roofing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Metal Roofing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Global Metal Roofing Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

