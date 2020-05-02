Metal Roofing Market Future Trends and Outlook to 2024 – NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, CertainTeed Roofing, BlueScope Steel Limited, Headwaters Inc, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel Europe, The OmniMax International and Others

Metal rooftop is a material framework produced using metal pieces or tiles. Metal rooftop can be a reasonable method to secure home, particularly if individuals live in a region that encounters a ton of tempests, fast temperature changes, radiating sun that liquefies black-top, expansive hail, or overwhelming snowfall. Metal rooftops can be produced using an assortment of metals and compounds.
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, Headwaters Inc, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel, The OmniMax International, Inc,
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, McElroy Metal, Inc., Safal Group, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Isopan S.p.A., Firestone Building Products, Drexel Metals Inc., Bilka and so on. The Revenue of Metal Roofing is about 13823.2 Million USD in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption of Metal Roofing, with the Revenue market share nearly 41.90% in 2016.
Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/78455/
According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Roofing market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18700 million by 2024, from US$ 14500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal Roofing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Metal Roofing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Leading Metal Roofing Market Players
NCI Building Systems
Kingspan Group
CertainTeed Roofing
BlueScope Steel Limited
Headwaters Inc
Nucor Building Systems
Tata Steel Europe
The OmniMax International
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
McElroy Metal
Carlisle SynTec Systems
Bilka
Firestone Building Products
DECRA Roofing Systems
Drexel Metals.
ATAS International
Future Roof
Pruszynski Ltd
Chief Industries
Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
Reed’s Metals
EDCO
Interlock Roofing
Balex Metal Sp
Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/78455/
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global Metal Roofing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of Metal Roofing market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Metal Roofing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Metal Roofing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of Metal Roofing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This study considers the Metal Roofing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Steel Roofing
Aluminum Roofing
Copper Roofing
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Global Metal Roofing Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
Americas
APAC
Southeast Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/78455/global-metal-roofing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024/
Reason to Buy
- This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments
Contact Us:
Call: +1-707-633-0404
Email: [email protected]