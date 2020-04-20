Metal Recycling Equipment Market Outlook with Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2028

Metal recycling equipment is gaining significant attention, owing to the rising problems associated with the disposal of metal waste that is being generated across the globe. Metal is the most important element used in the manufacturing of a variety of products, including automotive components & parts, mechanical equipment, electronic appliances, construction material, furniture, and beverage containers, among others. Metals that are mostly used can be further classified into ferrous (iron & steel) and non-ferrous (copper, aluminum, brass, and tin). The process involved for the recycling of metal waste includes collection & sorting, processing, grinding, melting, and purification. The recycling of metal from metal scrapes eliminates the consumption of other chemicals and additives that are used during the extraction from ores. Therefore, the recycling of existing metals is advantageous for catering to the growing demand for metal products across the globe. Additionally, increasing government regulations on waste management and recycling for the efficient utilization of natural resources are anticipated to drive the demand for metal recycling equipment during the forecast period

Global Metal Recycling Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing initiatives by the governments of various regions for the efficient utilization of existing natural resources, coupled with growing focus of waste management activities, are projected to set the healthy demand for metal recycling equipment during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for metal products across the globe, along with the low cost of recycled metal products is also expected to fuel the demand for metal recycling equipment in the global market. Furthermore, the ban of waste import from the U.S. by China is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the South East Asia and U.S. markets during the forecast period.

Additionally, rapid industrialization, coupled with growing urbanization and rising disposable income in developing economies such as China, India, and some ASEAN countries is also promoting waste recycling activities. This is further expected to create significant demand for metal recycling equipment in the future.

Global Metal Recycling Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global market for metal recycling equipment can be segmented on the basis of metal type, machine type, end use, and region.

On the basis of metal type, the global metal recycling equipment market is segmented as:

Metal Ferrous Non-Ferrous

Alloys & Composites

On the basis of machine type, the global metal recycling equipment market is segmented as:

Shredders

Briquetting Machines

Shears

Granulating Machines

Others

On the basis of end use, the global metal recycling equipment market is segmented as:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Ship Building

Equipment Manufacturing

Packaging

Consumer Appliances

Global Metal Recycling Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for metal recycling equipment is primarily dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The market in Asia Pacific has significant growth potential, owing to the growing awareness, along with the growing need for metal products in the region. Moreover, the shift of waste recycling from China to South East Asia is also expected to create healthy demand for metal recycling equipment in the region. The market in this region is also anticipated to grow at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the markets in North America and Europe are anticipated to register moderate growth, owing to them being developed markets, throughout the forecast period. The ban on waste imports by China is expected to create healthy growth opportunities in the North American market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the markets of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also projected to grow at a decent pace, owing to increasing investments in these regions.

Metal Recycling Equipment: Market Participants

