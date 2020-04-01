Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Global Metal Powder for 3D Printing market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Powder for 3D Printing.
Metal powders can vary widely in size, but also in shape (spherical to irregular). As a consequence, processing characteristics in 3D printing metal systems vary, as well.The common specifications of metal powders suitable for 3D printing are the spherical geometry of the particles resulting from the gas atomisation and a particle size distribution according to the layer thickness, usually between 10-50 µm.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Sandvik
GKN Hoeganaes
LPW Technology
Carpenter Technology
Erasteel
Arcam AB
Hoganas
HC Starck
AMC Powders
Praxair
Concept Laser
EOS
Jingye Group
Osaka Titanium
Metal Powder for 3D Printing Breakdown Data by Type
Iron-based
Titanium
Nickel
Aluminum
Others
Metal Powder for 3D Printing Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace and Defense
Tool and Mold Making
Automotive
Healthcare
Academic Institutions
Metal Powder for 3D Printing Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Metal Powder for 3D Printing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Metal Powder for 3D Printing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metal Powder for 3D Printing :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.