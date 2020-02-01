Metal Packaging Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

Reportocean.com “Metal Packaging Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Metal Packaging Market (Cans, Barrels & Drums, Caps & Closures and Others) for Beverages, Food, Personal Care, Healthcare and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the metal packaging market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes major drivers and restraints for the metal packaging market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the metal packaging market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the metal packaging, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the metal packaging market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the metal packaging market by segmenting the market based on types and application. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Key types covered under this study are cans, barrels drums, caps closures and others. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into beverages, food, personal care, healthcare and other applications. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Region segmentation is bifurcated into major counties including U.S., Canada, Mexico, Poland, Russia, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina. This segmentation includes demand for metal packaging based on individual applications in all the regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major players involved in the global metal packaging market include Crown Holdings, Amcor of Limited, CPMC, Ardagh Group, Bericap Group, Emballator Metal Group, Fujian Fuzhen Metal Packaging Co. Ltd., Alcoa Incorporated, Rexam Plc, Manaksia Group, Shetron Group, Silgan Holdings, Jamestrong Packaging, Ton Yi Industrial, Grief Incorporated, and GM Metal Packaging Ltd.

This report segments the metal packaging market as follows:

Metal Packaging Market: Type Analysis

Cans

Barrels Drums

Caps Closures

Others

Metal Packaging Market: Application Analysis

Beverages

Food

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others

Metal Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

