Metal Packaging Market Forecast, Industry Size 2019 With Players Like Alcoa Corporation, Amcor Limited, Ardagh Group, BALL CORPORATION, Crown, BWAY Corporation, Greif, CPMC And More

Global metal packaging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 117.16 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 162.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the repeatability in recycling of metal products, and increased consumption of packaged food and beverage products.

Global metal packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metal packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Metal Packaging Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the metal packaging market are Alcoa Corporation, Amcor Limited, Ardagh Group S.A., BALL CORPORATION, Crown, BWAY Corporation, Greif, CPMC Holdings Limited, Silgan Holdings Inc., TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP., Sonoco Products Company, Manaksia, Emballator Metal Group, Tata Steel, Can Corporation of America Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Reynolds, and Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad.

Market Definition: Global Metal Packaging Market

Metal packaging can be defined as a packaging method that uses steel, aluminum or other metal packaging materials for the protection and transportation of the contents. This packaging method is versatile and extends the life of the contents as it is a sturdy and durable packaging method. Increased amount of consumption of packed food and beverages is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth as it keeps the contents fresh for longer.

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of consumption of packaged and convenience foods increasing the demand for food packaging is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Recycling attributes of metals and increased protection and safety of products is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand and adoption of plastic packaging methods is expected to be a major factor restraining the market growth

Chemical coatings applied on the inside of the cans and beverages for anti-corrosion, and enhancement of strength of the material are deemed harmful if consumed in large quantities, this factor is also expected to be a major factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Metal Packaging Market

By Type

Cans

Tins & Boxes

Caps & Closures

Foils

Barrels & Drums

Others

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

By Industry Verticals

Food

Beverages

Healthcare & Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, BALL CORPORATION announced that they will build a beverage can manufacturing plant in Paraguay, and also enhance its production capacity in its Argentina facility. The expansion and investment is expected to meet the growing demand of the beverages and can packaging market in the various countries in the region.

In June 2016, BALL CORPORATION announced that they had completed the acquisition of Rexam Corporation. With this acquisition, BALL is expected to be a major market leader for cans and metal packaging products.

