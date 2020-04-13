Metal Oxide Varistors Market: Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics Driving the Market

According to a new market report pertaining to the metal oxide varistors (MOVs) market, published by Transparency Market Research the global metal oxide varistors market is expected to reach US$ 16,769.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global metal oxide varistors market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at above 13.0% through 2026. In Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the metal oxide varistors market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics and telecommunication equipment is the most significant factor driving the metal oxide varistors market. In order to restrict electrical surge, electrical device manufacturers are continuously focusing and developing new technology and maintaining international quality standards to keep their devices safe. Metal-oxide varistors (MOVs) were originally designed to protect electric motors and circuit boards and operate in the nanosecond range.

The growing demand for primary protection of equipment from surge is driving the market for metal oxide varistors and is expected to create a better opportunity for MOV manufacturers in the coming years. Moreover, increasing spending of consumers has propelled the sales of electronic devices such as personal laptops, printers, televisions, microwave devices, and washing machines. Additionally, metal oxide varistors are widely used in many AC power electronics circuits to protect against transient voltages. Rising acceptance of different smart IoT based consumer electronics, growing concern about smart home devices due to downtime caused by electrical surge, is anticipated to bolster the demand formetal oxide varistors in the coming years.

The global metal oxide varistors market is broadly segmented by terminal type, application, and geography. Based on terminal type, in terms of revenue, radial segment accounted for major market share of more than 34.0% in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. In order to fulfill the global demand, various metal oxide varistor manufacturers are now focusing on research and development activities on a regular basis in order to find advanced applications of metal oxide varistors.