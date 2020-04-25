Metal Halide Market by Product Analysis 2018-2026

Metal Halide Market Introduction

Metal halides are the compounds formed between metals and halogens. Metal halides can be of different types, depending on the formation of the bonds or the type of metal that they are attached to. Metals like sodium form an ionic bond with halogens, and form ionic metal halides. Metals like uranium form a covalent bond with halogens, and form covalent metal halides. Metals like titanium, boron, tin, or palladium form polymeric metal halides. Metal halides have a wide range of applications such as melting of snow, chemical intermediates, pharmaceutical ingredients, flame colorants, food additives, etc. Metal halides also have applications in the oil and gas industry to establish and maintain oil and gas wells. Metal halides like magnesium chloride act as a catalyst support in the production of polyolefins. Metal halides are used in the production of diet supplements. Metal halides like uranium hexafluoride are used in the enrichment of uranium, which acts as fuel for nuclear weapons and reactors.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the food and pharmaceutical industries is due to the increasing population, which is expected to help in the growth of the metal halide market. Regions with cold weather conditions are expected to create a platform for the sales of metal halides, considering their use in snow removal. The use of metal halides in the construction of roads is expected to help in their market growth in the coming years. The growth of the chemical industry is expected to drive the metal halide market in the near future. Metal halides are used in the manufacture of metal halide lamps in the electrical industry. The new technology of LED lights and other advancements in the electrical industry are expected to slow down the growth of metal halides in the electrical industry. The health hazards associated with some metal halides, like lithium chloride, are expected to retard the growth of metal halides in the market. Metal halides like uranium hexafluoride have very limited access in the market, and are expected to affect the growth of the metal halide market.

Regional Outlook

Metal halide sales in North America are expected to grow as a result of the snowfall occurring each year. North America has also shown significant growth in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, food, construction, and automobile industries in recent years. The growth of these industries in the region is expected to help in the growth of the metal halide market. The European region, with its appreciably growing chemical and automobile industries, and moderately growing oil and gas, construction, and food industries, is expected to help in the sales growth of metal halides. China and India are other prominent markets for metal halides. The growth of the automobile, food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and construction industries in China and India is expected to provide a platform for the growth of the metal halide market in the near future.

The Middle East and Africa region has a well-established oil and gas industry, and moderately growing automobile, construction, and pharmaceutical industries. This is expected to help in the sales of metal halides in the coming years. South East Asia also has shown moderate growth in the construction, automobile, and food industries. The growth of these industries is expected to drive the metal halide market in the South East Asia region. Latin America has scope for the growth of the oil and gas industry. The region also has a moderately growing construction and food industry. The growth of these industries in Latin America is expected to help in the sales growth of metal halides.

