Metal Foam Market Insights, Analysis Report 2019 With Ultramet, Inc. , American Elements, ERG Materials & Aerospace Corporation, Admatis, Alantum Europe, Havel metal foam GmbH, Integran Technologies Inc., Cymat Technologies Ltd, Huangdao Aluminium Co.,ltd

Global metal foam market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 85.85 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 119.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of metal foam in different industries is the major factor for the growth of this market

Market Definition: Global Metal Foam Market

Metal foam is a cellular structure which is made up of metal that contains gas filled pores which are sealed or interconnected. The closed- cell foam is called metal foam while the open- cell foam is called porous metal. Aluminium, titanium and tantalum are usually used to make metal foam. Metal foam usually has high porosity, low thermal conductivity and high strength.

Key Market Competitors: Global Metal Foam Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in metal foam market are ERG Aerospace Corp., Admatis Ltd., Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hunan Ted New Material Company Ltd., Alantum Corporation, Pithore Aluminium, Cymat Technologies Ltd., American Elements, Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum Co. Ltd, Nanoshel LLC, Metecno Spa, Hütte Klein-reichenbach GmbH, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Rogers Corporation, SABIC, Armacell.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for high quality foams

Increasing demand of the metal foam from various end- user industries is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Difficulties in welding, bonding and soldering of metal foam

Lack of awareness about foaming process.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Arnmacell announced the launch of their ArmaFORM PET MultiCore which is made of post-consumer PET and have different layers bonded by means a thermo-welding process which makes it recyclable in nature. The materials have improved compression strength and point load static.

In June 2017, James M. Tour Group has developed an automated metal powder 3D printing method to make free-standing 3D graphene foams which help in the manufacturing of the product in the bulk. This which help in applying graphene’s properties in range of objects.

Global metal foam market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metal foam market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Metal Foam Market

By Type Closed Cell Metal Foams Open Cell Metal Foams Stochastic Metal Foam

By Production Methodology Blowing Agents Gas Injection Solid-Gas Eutectic Powder Compact Ingots containing Blowing Agent

By Application Structural Application

Automotive Industry

Railways

Military

Ship Building

Bio-Medical Functional Application

Sound Absorption

Medical Laser Application

Heat Exchanger

Electro-Chemical Application

Architectural Application

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

