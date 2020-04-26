Metal Fibres Market Is Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2017-2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Metal Fibres Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.
Rapid advancement in technology and demand for more durable, cost-effective, corrosion resistant materials with long life resulted in innovation in the field of metal fibres. Metal fibres are composedof metal or metal-coated with plastic as well as plastic coated with metal. This is done to enhance the mechanical properties and physical properties of the metal fibres according to specific requirements. It is not a new concept, as Gold and Silver have been used for a long time for fabric decoration, which is recently replaced by aluminized plastic yarn, aluminized nylon yarn and aluminium yarns for fabric decoration. Metallic transparent films filament coating is also done to minimize tarnishing. Other than these, metal fibres are used in a wide variety of applications, such as for the manufacture of hybrid composites, production of fibre metal alloys for filter elements, automobile body, airframe structure and electrical insulation. Metal fibre textile stands as a wide functional application area of metal fibres coupled with latest technologies. Metal fibres are used for both functional and decorative purposes. A common application of these fibres is in interior decoration such as sofa covers, curtains and carpets.
Metal fibres are also used in protective clothing, space suits, military armour, in making garments for people who work near bladed machinery and cut resistant gloves for butchers. They are further used in towels, bathing suits, automotive textiles, hat bands, etc. Metal fibres are also warped with other fibres such as cotton fibres, wool fibres, synthetic fibres and nylon to make yarns, which add a royal effect to the end products. Their colour do not fade due to the coating and add a sparkle to the fabric, thus making it more attractive.
Metal Fibres Market:Market Dynamics
Rising demand from Automotive, aviation, aerospace and arms industry for materials with high strength and lightweight is boosting the global metal fibre market growth. Moreover, rising demand for lightweight fabric, perfect finish and insulation in end user industries such as textile industry, electrical industries, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
However, volatility in prices and supply of raw materials at a high price for manufacturing of metal fibres is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Use of metal fibres in electrical, aerospace and automotive industries is in trend these days, which will definitely boost the growth of the global market for metal fibres over the forecast period.
Metal Fibres Market:Market Segmentation
Segmentation of Metal Fibres Market can be doneon the basis of end-use industry as follows;
- Textile Industry
- Aerospace industry
- Electrical industry
- Arms industry
- Home Furnishing industry
- Aviation Industry
Segmentation of Metal Fibres Market can be doneon the basis of method of fibre coating as follows;
- Vacuum deposition
- Coating metal powder with binders
- Sputter coating
- Electroless coating
Segmentation of Metal Fibres Market can be doneon the basis of application as follows;
- Decorative and interior items (carpet, sofa covers)
- Cut resistant garments
- Automotive textiles
- Space suits
- Fiber metal alloy
- Military armour
- Airframe structure
- Others
Metal Fibres Market: Regional Outlook
The global metal fibres market is highly fragmented, with no clear leader.Asia Pacific holds the major share of the global Metal Fibres Market due to the presence of a large number of China-based manufacturers and the rapid growth of end user industries such as automotive, aerospace and electrical and electronics industry, mainly in China and India. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America, as a result of the significant demand from automotive and aerospace as well as military equipment end-user industries for metal fibres.
Metal Fibres Market: Market Participants
Some of the examples of market participants in the global Metal Fibres Market, identified across the value chain are
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- BASF SE
- Huntsman International LLC
- HYOSUNG
- Celanese Corporation
- PPG Industries Ohio, Inc
- Ahlstrom Corporation
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
