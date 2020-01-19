“Metal Detector Market”

Scope of the Report:

The major regions to produce Metal Detector are Asia-Pacific and North America, which accounting for more than 70% of production in total in 2015. North America is the largest production region (production share 45% in 2015), followed by Asia-Pacific.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 76% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Minelab, Bounty Hunter, Fisher, Garrett, Teknetics.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the world security situation and the rise of archaeological exploration, investors are quite optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Metal Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Metal Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.