Metal Cutting Fluids Market Outlook, Development, Competitive Analysis, Sales Forecast, and Opportunities During 2019-2024

Metal cutting fluids are an industrial liquid which has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance.

It is used to cool and lubricate the cutting and the workplace. The use of cutting fluid generally causes economy of tools and it becomes easier to keep tight tolerances and to maintain work piece surface properties without damages.

Scope of the Report:

Metal cutting fluids has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance, which is widely used in automobile manufacturing, precision machinery, electrical equipment and metal products.

As to the metal cutting fluids downstream application, automobile manufacturing is its largest downstream market, which shares 33.23% of the consumption in 2016. Cutting fluids play important role in making some compound such as engine and clutch in automobile industry. BMW and Audi are one of the leading users of global metal cutting in automobile manufacturing.

Metal cutting fluids is divided into emulsion metal cutting fluids, semi-synthetic metal cutting fluids, synthesis metal cutting fluids and neat oil metal cutting fluids by type. Neat oil metal cutting fluids can be used for application from light machining to heavy-duty operations. And production of neat oil metal cutting fluids share 29.4% in 2016.

At present, the manufactures of metal cutting fluids are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan, China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 27.75% in 2016. The follow area is North America. The global production of metal cutting fluids increases from 992.1 K MT in 2012 to 1178.8 K MT in 2017. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of metal cutting fluids are Houghton (Gulf Oil), BP, Fuchs, Exxon Mobil, Yushiro Chemical. And the production of Houghton (Gulf Oil) occupied about 8.52% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Metal Cutting Fluids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 4820 million US$ in 2024, from 4650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Metal Cutting Fluids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Houghton (Gulf Oil)

BP

Fuchs

Yushiro Chemical

Quaker

Blaser

Idemitsu Kosan

Daido Chemical Industry

COSMO Oil

Master

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Petrofer

JX NIPPON

KYODO YUSHI

Indian Oil

Total

Milacron

The Lubrizol Corporation

Valvoline

Chevron

Mecom Industries

LUKOIL

NIKKO SANGYO

APAR

HPCL

SINOPEC

Talent

GMERI

Nanjing Kerun Lubricants

Runkang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Manufacturing

Precision Machinery

Electrical Equipment

Metal Products

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Metal Cutting Fluids product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal Cutting Fluids, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Cutting Fluids in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Metal Cutting Fluids competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Metal Cutting Fluids breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Metal Cutting Fluids market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Cutting Fluids sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

