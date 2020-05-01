Metal Cutting Fluids Market Dynamics and Development Status and Outlook to 2024 – JX NIPPON, KYODO YUSH, IIndian Oil, Total, Milacron, The Lubrizol Corporation, Valvoline, Chevron, Mecom Industries and Others

Metal cutting fluids are an industrial liquid which has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance. It is used to cool and lubricate the cutting and the workplace. The use of cutting fluid generally causes economy of tools and it becomes easier to keep tight tolerances and to maintain work piece surface properties without damages.
Metal cutting fluids has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance, which is widely used in automobile manufacturing, precision machinery, electrical equipment and metal products. As to the metal cutting fluids downstream application, automobile manufacturing is its largest downstream market, which shares 33.23% of the consumption in 2016. Cutting fluids play important role in making some compound such as engine and clutch in automobile industry. BMW and Audi are one of the leading users of global metal cutting in automobile manufacturing.
Metal cutting fluids is divided into emulsion metal cutting fluids, semi-synthetic metal cutting fluids, synthesis metal cutting fluids and neat oil metal cutting fluids by type. Neat oil metal cutting fluids can be used for application from light machining to heavy-duty operations. And production of neat oil metal cutting fluids share 29.4% in 2016.
Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/73396/
At present, the manufactures of metal cutting fluids are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan, China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 27.75% in 2016. The follow area is North America. The global production of metal cutting fluids increases from 992.1 K MT in 2012 to 1178.8 K MT in 2017. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of metal cutting fluids are Houghton (Gulf Oil), BP, Fuchs, Exxon Mobil, Yushiro Chemical. And the production of Houghton (Gulf Oil) occupied about 8.52% in 2016.
According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Cutting Fluids market will register a 0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4820 million by 2024, from US$ 4650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal Cutting Fluids business, shared in Chapter 3.
Leading Metal Cutting Fluids Market Players
BP
Fuchs
Yushiro Chemical
Quaker
Blaser
Idemitsu Kosan
Daido Chemical Industry
COSMO Oil
Master
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Petrofer
JX NIPPON
KYODO YUSHI
Indian Oil
Total
Milacron
The Lubrizol Corporation
Valvoline
Chevron
Mecom Industries
LUKOIL
NIKKO SANGYO
APAR
HPCL
SINOPEC
Talent
GMERI
Nanjing Kerun Lubricants
Runkang
Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/73396/
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global Metal Cutting Fluids consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of Metal Cutting Fluids market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Metal Cutting Fluids manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Metal Cutting Fluids with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of Metal Cutting Fluids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This study considers the Metal Cutting Fluids value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids
Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids
Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids
Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Automobile Manufacturing
Precision Machinery
Electrical Equipment
Metal Products
Automobile Manufacturing
Precision Machinery
Electrical Equipment
Metal Products
Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
Americas
APAC
Southeast Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/73396/global-metal-cutting-fluids-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Reason to Buy
- This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments
Contact Us:
Call: +1-707-633-0404
Email: [email protected]