Metal Cutting Fluids Market Dynamics and Development Status and Outlook to 2024 – JX NIPPON, KYODO YUSH, IIndian Oil, Total, Milacron, The Lubrizol Corporation, Valvoline, Chevron, Mecom Industries and Others

Metal cutting fluids are an industrial liquid which has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance. It is used to cool and lubricate the cutting and the workplace. The use of cutting fluid generally causes economy of tools and it becomes easier to keep tight tolerances and to maintain work piece surface properties without damages.

Metal cutting fluids has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance, which is widely used in automobile manufacturing, precision machinery, electrical equipment and metal products. As to the metal cutting fluids downstream application, automobile manufacturing is its largest downstream market, which shares 33.23% of the consumption in 2016. Cutting fluids play important role in making some compound such as engine and clutch in automobile industry. BMW and Audi are one of the leading users of global metal cutting in automobile manufacturing.

Metal cutting fluids is divided into emulsion metal cutting fluids, semi-synthetic metal cutting fluids, synthesis metal cutting fluids and neat oil metal cutting fluids by type. Neat oil metal cutting fluids can be used for application from light machining to heavy-duty operations. And production of neat oil metal cutting fluids share 29.4% in 2016.

At present, the manufactures of metal cutting fluids are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan, China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 27.75% in 2016. The follow area is North America. The global production of metal cutting fluids increases from 992.1 K MT in 2012 to 1178.8 K MT in 2017. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of metal cutting fluids are Houghton (Gulf Oil), BP, Fuchs, Exxon Mobil, Yushiro Chemical. And the production of Houghton (Gulf Oil) occupied about 8.52% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Cutting Fluids market will register a 0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4820 million by 2024, from US$ 4650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal Cutting Fluids business, shared in Chapter 3.

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Metal Cutting Fluids consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Metal Cutting Fluids market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Metal Cutting Fluids manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Metal Cutting Fluids with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Metal Cutting Fluids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Metal Cutting Fluids value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automobile Manufacturing

Precision Machinery

Electrical Equipment

Metal Products

Global Metal Cutting Fluids Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

