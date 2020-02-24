Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Metal Composite Panel Market Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts To 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Metal composite panel refers to coat one metal board with another one to save resources and reduce the cost without reducing the effect of corrosion resistance, mechanical strength, etc. Composite methods are usually explosive compound, explosion and rolling composite, rolling composite.

There are several common metal composite panels: aluminum composite panels, copper clad steel plate, zinc composite plate, nickel-titanium composite plate, nickel steel composite panels, nickel-copper composite panels.

Metal composite panel is often used in construction for building curtain walls and interior decorations.

Scope of the Report:

Construction is a major application of metal composite panel, which can be classified as building curtain wall and interior decoration. Metal composite panel can also be used in fields, like anti-corrosion, pressure vessel manufacturing, electrical construction, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, light industry, Furniture and other industries. Building curtain wall is the largest application of metal composite panel, with market share of 60.55% in 2016. Interior decoration takes market share of 27.12%.

Metal composite panel can be classified as Aluminum composite panel, Zinc composite panel and others in terms of material type. Aluminum composite panel is the major kind of metal composite panel due to its quality and reasonable price. The market of Aluminum composite panel is quite separated, with China and North America as the major producing area.

The metal composite panel industry has technical barrier, but the barrier is not significant. The products are ordinary, making it hard for customers to choose from one and another.

Consequently, price and product quality are crucial to downstream customers. To metal composite panel manufacturers, the core of brand building is in quality control and technological innovation.

The largest producers of metal composite panel in the worldwide are Mulk Holdings, 3A Composites, Mitsubishi Plastic and Aloca, which takes a combined share of 13.11% in 2016.The largest producing area of metal composite panel is China. North America and Europe are also major producing area of metal composite panel.

The worldwide market for Metal Composite Panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 6120 million US$ in 2024, from 4390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Metal Composite Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mulk Holdings

3A Composites

Jyi Shyang

Mitsubishi Plastic

Alcoa

Sistem Metal

Worlds Window Group

Almaxco

Aliberico Group

Fangda Group

Yaret

JiXiang Group

Hongtai Group

Goodsense

Seven Group

Willstrong

Likeair

Huaertai

Pivot

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

<3mm

3-5mm

>5mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building Curtain Wall

Interior Decoration

Other Applications

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Metal Composite Panel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal Composite Panel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Composite Panel in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Metal Composite Panel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Metal Composite Panel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Metal Composite Panel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Composite Panel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

