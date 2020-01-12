Metal Coatings Market Insights, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

Major factors being witnessed in the global metal coatings market are rising investments in the residential, commercial, as well as industrial construction industry; increasing use of sol-gel technologies and zirconium; and companies are performing mergers and acquisitions to acquire new technological advancements.

Metal coatings are extensively used in various industrial sectors to increase metal life and reduce the maintenance cost. These are manufactured as thin films of protective materials and are glued to metals for enhancing surface properties such as color, corrosion, oxidation resistance, appearance, wear resistance, electrical resistance, and thermal protection.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

On the basis of resin type, metal coatings market is classified into fluoropolymer, polyurethane, polyester, plastisol, and siliconized polyester. Polyester resin type coatings hold a significant share in the market, owing to its uniform properties such as good bendability, hardness, gloss, and resistance to ultraviolet (UV) rays, chemicals, and scratches.

Some of the major companies operating in the global metal coatings market are PPG Industries Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Paint Group, Wilh. Becker Holding GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. Several industry participants have integrated their business operations and produce raw materials and final products.

