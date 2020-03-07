Metal Ceiling Tiles Market Primarily Used in Interiors to Improve the Overall Esthetics & Acoustic Insulation | 2025

Demand for ceiling tiles is high across the globe. Ceiling tiles are primarily used in interiors to improve the overall esthetics and acoustic insulation of the area. Metal ceiling tiles Market are widely used due to the following properties: longevity and durability, energy efficient roofing type, acoustically sound, high security, and easy maintenance and recyclability. Various changes have taken place to enhance the esthetics of walls and flooring materials such as floors, wall tiles, carpets, and coating. Rise in demand for metal ceiling tiles market in construction and infrastructure industries, primarily in developing countries, is the major factor driving the metal ceiling tiles market. Excellent sound absorbent properties of metal ceiling tiles is another important driver of the market. Acoustic insulation plays an important role in the growth of the metal ceiling tiles market. The market is further boosted by low carbon impact in the processing of raw materials for manufacturing metal ceiling tiles. However, metal ceiling tiles are expensive than the conventional tiles. This hampers the market.

Global Metal Ceiling Tiles Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the metal ceiling tiles market can be segmented into clip-in ceilings, lay-in ceilings, linear grid ceiling systems, and others. Clip-in systems are used in areas of security and cleanliness. They are generally double coated for commercial kitchens, laboratories, or humid environments. They are also majorly used in hospitals, airports, and transport hubs. The grid of a lay-in tile system is T-shaped runner and is the most common product in commercial buildings such as office buildings. Lay-in tiles are easy to remove and flexible for interior services of buildings such as plumbing and air-conditioning. The lay-in ceilings segment is anticipated to expand at a high rate during the forecast period. Increase in renovation and remodeling activities are expected to augment the Metal Ceiling Tiles Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, metal ceilings vary from conventional ones, as the density of their surface and the esthetic restraint of their design offer the architect with a variety of creative options and solutions for various building projects.

In terms of application, the metal ceiling tiles market can be split into commercial buildings, residential buildings, industrial, and others. The commercial buildings segment is anticipated to account for significant share of the metal ceiling tiles market owing to the rise in demand for these tiles in corporate offices, healthcare centers, retail & grocery stores, and educational institutions. Long-lasting appearance, low maintenance characteristics, and outstanding durability in high-traffic areas such as airports, hotels, schools, and shopping malls are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period. Metal ceiling tiles are also widely employed in residential buildings owing to their high protective nature for extreme climatic conditions and variety of design options.

In terms of region, the metal ceiling tiles market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major regions of the metal ceiling tiles market, led by the growth in the construction industry. Asia Pacific is expected to be an emerging region of the market during the forecast period, as the construction and infrastructure industries are gaining momentum in China and India. Latin America and Middle East & Africa also account for major share of the metal ceiling tiles market owing to the increase in demand for metal ceiling tiles in residential and industrial applications in these regions. Rise in construction activities for developing smart cities and increase in government initiatives in emerging economies are also projected to propel the demand for metal ceiling tiles market during the forecast period.

Global Metal Ceiling Tiles Market: Key Players

Companies have started investing in innovation and development of metal ceiling tiles due to rise in demand for metals in ceilings. Prominent players operating in the metal ceiling tiles market include Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, SAS International, COMO Building Products, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., and Knauf.