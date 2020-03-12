Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market: Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2024

Glass jars are used as packaging material for food and beverages. Glass containers offer various advantages such as chemical stability, reusability, and sterility. Glass is used to package food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Glass bottles and jars are available in various shapes, sizes, and colors. Metal cans are also preferred as packaging material. These cans are used to store various foods and beverages. Major food and beverage items stored in metal cans include fruits, vegetables, coffee, soup, and meat.

Metal cans offer multiple advantages. Therefore, these are useful packaging materials. Metal cans help in long term preservation of food. Metal cans are 100% recyclable; these can be recycled repeatedly without losing strength. Increasing demand for canned food and high recycle rate are primarily estimated to drive the metal cans and glass jars market in India and Iran in the next few years. However, volatility in prices of raw materials and rising availability of alternatives are projected to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Product differentiation through high quality can graphics and consumer inclination toward glass as a mode of packaging are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the metal cans and glass jars market in India and Iran market from 2016 to 2024.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for metal cans and glass jars in India and Iran. The metal cans market has been forecast based on volume (million units) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The glass jars market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the metal cans and glass jars market in India and Iran. It covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for metal cans and glass jars during the forecast period. The report also highlights the opportunities in the metal cans and glass jars market in India and Iran.

Request For Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11402

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the metal cans and glass jars market in India and Iran. Porter’s Five Forces model for the metal cans and glass jars market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the metal cans and glass jars market for food application in India and Iran by segmenting it in terms of applications such as preserved food, milk powder, pet food, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Get Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/11402

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Metal Containers Manufacturers Association in India, The European Container Glass Federation, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global and India and Iran metal cans and glass jars market. Key players profiled in the report include Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Rexam PLC, Amcor Limited, Bormioli Rocco SpA, Gerresheimer AG, Heinz-Glas GmbH, Piramal Glass Limited, Saint-Gobain S.A., Vetropack Holding AG, Wiegand-Glas GmbH, Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH., Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited (HNGIL), HSIL, Haldyn Glass Ltd., Shishe & Gaz Glass Manufacturing Co., Hamadan Glass Company, Crystal Iran Co., Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Kaira Can Company Limited, Iran Ghouti, Tabriz Can Industries, and Farr Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.