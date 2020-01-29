Metal Biocides Market 2018: Top Manufacturers, Size, Share, Trends, Future Scope, Upcoming Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global Metal Biocides Market By Type (Silver, Copper & Alloys, Zinc); Application (Paints & Coatings, Medical, Textile, Pesticides (Agriculture), Wood Preservation, Foods & Beverages); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global metal biocides market is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2025, from USD 2.75 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The key players operating in the global metal biocides market are –

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant

DowDuPont

The other players in the market are Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, , Huntsman International LLC., Kao Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Solvay, Vinamax Organics Pvt., CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD, Enaspol a.s., Unger Fabrikker AS, AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Oxiteno, KLK OLEO., Pilot Chemical Corp., Procter & Gamble. Lankem and many more.

Market Drivers:

Growing pharmaceutical and healthcare market due to increasing incidences of diseases.

Increasing demand from the different verticals such as paints and coatings and water treatment because of rapid industrialization and continuous infrastructure development

Rising demand in the Asia Pacific region due to its accumulative acceptance of water treatment procedures in countries such as Japan, China and India

Market Restraint:

Strict Environment regulations due to its excessive usage

Report Definition:

Biocide is a type of chemical that is beneficial in demolishing the harmful organisms. Biocide is used in industry, agriculture, and other sectors. Metal biocide is an advanced version with more advanced qualities such as it is effective in preventing the growth of algae and fungi, and others. It has its wide application in paints & coatings, medical, textile, pesticides (agriculture), wood preservation, foods & beverages. Metal biocides are effective in inhibiting the growth of algae and fungi, and less soluble in water may act as the major driver in the growth of metal biocides market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global metal biocides market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Global Segmentation of Metal Biocides Market:

On the basis of type, global metal biocides market is segmented into:

Silver

Copper & Alloys



On the basis of application, the global metal biocides market is segmented into:

Paints & Coatings

Medical

Textile

Pesticides (Agriculture)

Wood Preservation

Foods & Beverages.

On the basis of geography, the global metal biocides market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

