Metal Bellows Market Emerging Growth Factors and Analysis of Investments by Top Companies During the Period 2015 – 2025

Due to change in the temperature, all materials expand and contract. In industries, where pipes are exposed to the high temperature, the chances of pipe expansion increases. Unwanted expansion of pipes can be hazardous in the working environment, and thus to avoid such mishap, metal bellows are integrated in the pipes. As the pipe expands due to growing temperature, the job of the bellows is to resist the compression by the force.

The metal bellow is designed as an elastic vessel to absorb the pressure by compressing itself, or it extending itself under vacuum. The metal bellow returns to its original shape as soon as the pressure or vacuum is released. The thickness and convolution geometry of the metal bellows is designed as per the pipe capacity, temperature and anticipated pressure.

The metal bellows are placed in the specific locations in the piping system to accommodate the temperature growth, but when it is placed in the pipe that has been cut into two, the system experiences the side effects such as pressure thrust or spring rate.

Global Metal Bellows Market: Drivers and Challenges

The demand for metal bellows is growing with the expansion of various industries globally, especially in the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and North America. The metal bellows is used in various industries such as manufacturing, mining, automotive, water treatment, power generation and wind power. Implementation of stringent government regulations to create a safe environment by encouraging the installation of metal bellows market is fueling the growth for the global metal bellows market. The consumer preferences for metal bellows is changing across the globe, and due to which, metal bellows manufacturers are focusing on producing/manufacturing metal bellows with new design. Along with the innovation, the industry players are also focusing on increasing the product offerings to increase their global market share. These factors are propelling the growth in the global metal bellows market.

The importance of metal bellows is increasing, but the industry is highly fragmented and due to which the intensity of competition is high as well. The global metal bellows industry is experiencing price competition, and which is inhibiting the growth of global metal bellows market.

Global Metal Bellows Market: Overview

The global metal bellows market by value is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 7-9% during the forecast period (2015-2025), due to growth in the piping industry.

Global Metal Bellows Market: Segmentation

The global metal bellows market can be segmented by end-use industry, by application, by product type and by regions

Based on end-use industry, the global metal bellows market is segmented as:

Power Generation

Ship Power and Ship Building

District Heating

Wind Power

Water treatment and Wastewater

Steel Mills

Pulp and Paper Plants

Others (Chemical and Petrochemical Plants, Desulphurization plants)

Based on application, the global metal bellows market is segmented as:

Engine Exhaust System

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

FCCU’s

Fuel Gas Duct Systems

Conventional Boilers

Others (Scrubbers, filtration, HRSG’s)

Based on product type, the global metal bellows market is segmented as:

Formed

Welded

Electroformed

Global Metal Bellows Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global metal bellows market is expectedto register a single-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, the global metal bellows market is segmentedinto seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of market volume and revenue, Asia Pacific metal bellows market is projectedto register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand from industries such as power generation and water treatment, especially in the economies like India and China, is fueling the growth of the global metal bellows market in Asia Pacific. Western Europe is also forecast to register a significant growth in the global metal bellows market, due to stringent government regulations to increase the safety.

Global Metal Bellows Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global metal bellows market are EagleBurgmann KE, Pebiflex, Servometer, Witzenmann GmbH, Triad Bellows, Duraflex, Inc, U.S. Bellows, KSM Corporation, etc.