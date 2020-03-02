Metal Aerosol Cans Market: UV protection, pressure packaging and pressurized dosage form lead to the demand

Metal Aerosol Cans Market – Overview

The metal aerosol cans are thin walled pressure vessels, pressurized with the propellants and desire products. The metal aerosol cans have various advantages such as ease of use, UV protection, moisture and air protection as well as protection from contamination with the foreign particles due to proper sealing. The demand for the aerosol metal cans is rising due to its environmental benefits, superior performance and convenience over the plastic cans. The customization of the cans in terms of size and shapes, also attracts the end users of the personal care and cosmetic industry resulted to the growing demand for the metal aerosol cans.

Metal Aerosol Cans Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global metal aerosol cans market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the demand of the metal aerosol is increasing in response to the growth of the pharmaceutical and deodorant industry. The metal cans possess the properties compatible for aerosols such as UV protection, pressure packaging and pressurized dosage form lead to the demand for the metal aerosol cans from personal care, pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries, which drives the growth of the global metal aerosol cans market. The increasing use of metal cans for the personal care products as they protect the content from leakage and extend the life of the products as compared to plastic cans, propel the demand for the metal aerosol cans and drives the global metal aerosol cans market.

However, the metal aerosol cans are more prone to an explosion while comes in contact with fire and high temperature, which may hamper the demand for the metal aerosol cans and restrain the growth of the global metal aerosol cans market.

Metal Aerosol Cans Market – Segmentation

The global metal aerosol cans market is segmented on the basis of metal, usage, propellant and end user.

On the basis of metal, the global metal aerosol cans market is segmented into:

Aluminium

Steel

Stainless steel

Bras

Others

On the basis of usage, the global metal aerosol cans market is segmented into:

Refillable cans

Disposable cans

On the basis of Propellants, the global metal aerosol cans market is segmented into:

Liquefied gases

Compressed gases

On the basis of the end user, the global metal aerosol cans market is segmented into:

Personal care industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Food and beverages industry

Agriculture industry

Chemical and Paint industry

Others

Metal Aerosol Cans Market – Region Wise Outlook

The global metal aerosol cans market is segmented into the seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ is dominating the global metal aerosol cans market by contributing the leading shares in terms of revenue and volume. The demand for the metal aerosol cans is increasing in the APEJ due to the rapidly growing population and rising industrialization.

The North America is also contributing the significant shares to the global metal aerosol cans market, followed by APEJ due to the demand of metal aerosol cans from pharmaceutical and personal care industry. Western Europe and Japan are expected to register the moderate growth rate to the global metal aerosol cans market over the forecast period. MEA and Latin America are at a nascent stage to the global metal aerosol cans market as the lower urbanization and industrialization led to the less demand for the metal aerosol cans and expected to register the moderate growth rate to the global metal aerosol cans market.

